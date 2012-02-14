Feb 14 - Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) announced that it is increasing its annual dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.20 per share. Fitch Ratings estimates that total annual dividend expense will be approximately $240 million which equates to roughly 30% of free cash flow generated in 2011. In addition, FIS announced that its board of directors has increased its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion from $500 million (of which $361 million remained outstanding). This new authorization is effective through the end of 2015 versus 2013 under the prior plan. Fitch would not expect a change in annual share repurchases activity if as anticipated the new authorization is executed over the full term of the plan. Fitch believes that the announced increases in shareholder distributions are consistent with expectations for FIS's balance sheet and cash flow management under the current rating. Fitch would expect the company to limit the use of cash for acquisitions going forward in preference for share repurchases as part of this plan. Fitch notes that the company generates adequate free cash flow to support the higher dividend and share repurchase amounts. In addition, leverage remains conservative for the rating at under 3.0 times (x) EBITDA with free cash flow of approximately 14% of adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases). FIS's ratings are constrained by the company's historical use of debt to finance large acquisitions and shareholder friendly actions, including a $2.5 billion accelerated share repurchase program in 2010. The ratings could be positively impacted if management demonstrates a firm commitment to less aggressive shareholder actions and debt financed acquisitions in conjunction with a commitment to maintaining an investment grade rating. Total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011 was $1.2 billion consisting of approximately $825 million available under FIS's $1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility which expires July 2014, and approximately $416 million in cash. Free cash flow of $800 million in the latest 12 month period also supports liquidity. Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 was $4.8 billion and consisted principally of approximately $175 million outstanding under FIS's aforementioned revolving credit facility, $2.1 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan A maturing July 2014; $1.25 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan B maturing July 2016; $750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017; and $500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020. Fitch currently rates FIS as follows: --Issuer Default Rating at 'BB+'; --$1 billion secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'BB+'; --Senior secured term loan A at 'BB+'; --Senior secured term loan B at 'BB+'; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017 at 'BB'; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020 at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Brian Taylor, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0620 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 12, 2011; --'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated Dec. 16, 2010; --'Rating Global Technology Companies Sector Credit Factors,' dated Sept. 20, 2010. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Rating Global Technology Companies - Specific Rating Factors