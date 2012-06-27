June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Chicago-based Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.'s $150 million incremental term loan due 2016. The rating is two notches above our corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating is '1', indicating very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We believe Allscripts has sufficient capacity within its existing rating to accommodate the new debt. Our "BB+' corporate credit on Allscripts remains unchanged, as does the negative outlook, which reflects potential downside volatility in near-term operating results given senior management and board turnover. The ratings on Allscripts reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its "fair" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, despite recent significant management and board turnover, highly competitive market conditions, and evolving growth strategies. We believe that the company will continue to generate positive cash flow and that liquidity will not be compromised by the increased emphasis on shareholder returns. The company used the incremental term loan to partially refinance the $175 million outstanding under the existing revolving credit facility, which, in turn, was drawn for share repurchases during the current quarter. Pro forma adjusted leverage increased to 1.7x from 1.2x as a result, but is within the mid-2x adjusted leverage range consistent with the current rating. While Standard & Poor's believes that the company may pursue additional share repurchases over time, we expect Allscripts to maintain its financial profile in line with the current rating. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on Allscripts, published April 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- New Ratings Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. $150 mil incremntl term ln due 2016 BBB Recovery Rating 1