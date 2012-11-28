OVERVIEW -- Under our criteria for assessing the counterparty risk of covered bonds, which became effective July 12, 2012, issuers have six months to demonstrate that their covered bond programs meet our criteria. -- We initially concluded that Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's action plan for its mortgage covered bond program would meet the criteria by this date. -- We now have reviewed the mortgage covered bond program based on current criteria to comply with European Regulations (EC) No. 1060/2009. -- While the issuer is working on putting in place remedies by the transition date, currently mitigants available to cover in particular the program's exposure to bank account risk and commingling risk are not sufficient. -- We are therefore placing our 'AA+' long-term rating on these mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement by affirming or lowering the ratings on or before the Jan. 11, 2013, transition date to the new criteria. Nov. 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'AA+' long-term ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB; BBB/Stable/A-2). This reflects our view that the program currently doesn't have sufficient overcollaterization to cover counterparty risk, according to our new criteria (for further details see "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", May 31, 2012). We are undertaking this review at this point to comply with European regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 (for further details see "Issuers' Delays In Meeting Updated Covered Bond Criteria Might Lead To Several CreditWatch Placements," published Nov. 26, 2012. We are currently reviewing whether the action plan provided by the bank fully meets Standard & Poor's new criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds by the Jan. 11, 2013. With regard to derivative risk, PBB has confirmed that the implementation of the action plan has been finalized in line with our new criteria. With regard to bank account risk and commingling risk, we have reviewed the currently available credit enhancement and compared it to the covered bonds' target credit enhancement we deem commensurate to maintain the 'AA+' rating. The CreditWatch placement also reflects the review of the most recent cover pool characteristics (as of June 30, 2012) and additional daily cash flow projections (as of Oct. 27, 2012) in this mortgage covered bond program. We used these to calculate the commingling risk. Based on the currently available information, we believe that bank account and commingling risk is currently not sufficiently covered by overcollateralization to still achieve a seven-notch rating uplift above the 'BBB' issuer credit rating. We observe that the issuer is undertaking strong efforts to comply with our criteria by the transition date. We understand that the issuer is in the process of exploring legal enhancements as remedial action for the increased overcollateralization requirement, which, when implemented, would reduce the target overcollateralization. The resolution of the CreditWatch placement will depend on the extent to which the issuer elects to take remedial action that will enable the program to meet the rating criteria by the transition date of Jan. 11, 2013--by which time we aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement. We would expect to affirm the rating if PPB's mortgage covered bond program fully meets the rating criteria. According to our criteria, we could potentially lower the rating by one notch if we observed that overcollateralization to cover the counterparty risk remained at the current level. In such an instance, we would only give a six-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating, as opposed to the seven-notch uplift we give at present. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES Today's CreditWatch negative placement of these covered bonds based is based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds and CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review may include changes to our cash flow analysis, where we use Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 28/11/2012 WNA WE S&P DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK MORTGAGE 10:07:39 142 SCRIP COVERED BONDS ON WATCHNEG 