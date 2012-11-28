Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Investec Bank Plc's (IBP) Long-term IDR at 'BBB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of the IDRs and VR is underpinned by IBP's healthy liquidity and acceptable capital which partially mitigate the risks inherent in its property-concentrated loan book. The Negative Outlook reflects IBP's weak profitability and concerns around the bank's concentrated exposure to the commercial property market. The agency acknowledges the recent improvement in asset quality indicators following a substantial clean-up in FY11, FY12 and H113. However, the concentrated nature of the remaining risks could have a material effect on IBP's financial performance and position in a challenging operating environment. IBP's Fitch-calculated NPL ratio improved to 4.5% at FYE12 (FYE11: 6%) following aggressive selling of its Australian portfolio and other property-related exposures. Loan loss reserve coverage was moderate at 41.3% with specific provisions and collateral covering NPLs by 106% at FYE12, down from 119% at FYE11. Liquidity is a key rating strength for IBP at a 'bbb-' VR level, with 22% of assets held in liquid instruments at FYE12. Fitch core capital (FCC) remained acceptable at 11.1% at end-H113 (FYE12: 11.3%). RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs and VR are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength and are supported by strong liquidity and acceptable capitalisation which serve to mitigate substantial (45.9% of gross loans) concentration to property-related lending. These ratings would be sensitive to reduced liquidity or a weakening of IBP's FCC ratio or if asset quality deteriorated materially. The latter could give rise to significantly higher levels of impairment charges, which Fitch considers could affect the long-term sustainability and creditworthiness of IBP. A revision of the Outlook to Stable could follow a track record of improving earnings which would be driven by increased efficiencies within the acquired wealth management businesses and stabilised asset quality manifesting in lower impairment charges than experienced over the last three years. Upward rating pressure is limited due to IBP's concentrated credit risk and a challenging operating environment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating of '5'and Support Rating Floor of 'NF' do not take into account external support. While support from the UK authorities is possible, it has not been relied on. Similarly, support from dual-listed sister company, Investec Limited ('BBB'/Negative) has also not been relied upon due to the ring-fencing of creditors in these entities. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED EMTN PROGRAMME The ratings of the UK guaranteed EMTN programme are equalised with the ratings of the UK sovereign. The final debt outstanding under this programme was repaid in April 2012 and there will be no further issuance out of this programme. The ratings on the UK government guaranteed EMTN programme are therefore withdrawn. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by IBP are all notched down from the 'bbb-' VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in IBP's VR (see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011). The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' VR affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' is affirmed Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB-' Senior unsecured certificates of deposit affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3' Senior unsecured EMTN Programme affirmed at Long-term 'BBB-' and Short-term 'F3' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' Guaranteed EMTN Programme Long- and Short-term ratings have been withdrawn