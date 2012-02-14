Feb 14 - -- On Feb. 13, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) to 'A' from 'A+', assigned a negative outlook, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- Consequently, we are lowering the long-term rating on the bank's Chilean subsidiary, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile Y Filiales (BBVA Chile), to 'A-' from 'A' and removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative outlook on BBVA Chile mirrors that on BBVA. A downgrade of BBVA would imply a downgrade of BBVA Chile. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Chile y Filiales (BBVA Chile) to 'A-' from 'A' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Dec. 14, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term 'A-2' rating. The outlook is negative. The downgrade of BBVA Chile follows the downgrade of its parent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; see "Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect). According to our "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions" criteria, an entity that is classified as strategically important for its parent, is generally set at three notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile level. As a result, the downgrade of BBVA Chile reflects the one-notch difference between it and the parent. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Delfina Cavanagh, Buenos Aires (54) 11-4891-2153; delfina_cavanagh@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sergio Fuentes, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2131; sergio_fuentes@standardandpoors.com