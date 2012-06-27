June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published a report addressing
questions on its rating on Banco do Brasil S.A.'s 750 million 10-year
subordinated deferrable notes. The article is titled "Why Standard & Poor's
Rated Banco do Brasil's Subordinated Deferrable Notes 'BB+'."
Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue rating, two notches lower than our
'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank, to the notes on June 12,
2012.
The Credit FAQ addresses the following questions:
-- Why did Standard & Poor's assign a 'BB+' rating to Banco do Brasil's
$750 million 10-year subordinated deferrable notes?
-- Why did Standard & Poor's rate the notes two notches lower than the
ICR and not just one notch lower?
-- Does the market recognize the deferability and subordination of bonds?
-- What is the difference between Banco do Brasil's subordinated
deferrable notes rated 'BB+' and the perpetual bonds Standard & Poor's rated
'BB' on Jan. 6, 2012?
-- Why did Standard & Poor's notch down from the ICR of 'BBB', instead of
the SACP of 'BBB+', on the notes?
-- Has Standard & Poor's view of Banco do Brasil's credit quality changed?
