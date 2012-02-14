Feb 14 - Despite further signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, large banks and trust banks' revenue remain soft, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's, titled "Revenues Stay Soft For Large Banks And Trust Banks In The U.S." "Large banks continue to grapple with the effects of high unemployment, the weak housing market, the European sovereign debt crisis, and new global financial regulations," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "Their reported earnings in fourth-quarter 2011 were weak." Still, credit fundamentals continued to improve across loan categories for most large complex banks in fourth-quarter 2011. As a result, lower credit provisioning and higher cost controls allowed them to build capital while preparing for new regulations. Meanwhile, U.S. trust banks' profitability remained satisfactory, but low interest rates and subdued capital market activity continued to hamper their revenue growth. "In 2012, we expect large banks and trust banks to continue to build capital, said Mr. Albrecht. "But the sluggish U.S. economic recovery, the subdued capital markets, and the low interest rates are likely to keep earnings growth down." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Matthew Albrecht, CFA, New York 212-438-1867; matthew_albrecht@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contacts: Barbara Duberstein, New York (1) 212-438-5656; barbara_duberstein@standardandpoors.com Carmen Y Manoyan, New York (1) 212-438-6162; carmen_manoyan@standardandpoors.com Research Contributor: Shameer Bandeally, CRISIL Global Analytical Center, an S&P affiliate, Mumbai