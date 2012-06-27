June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-FL1. The transaction has paid down by 47% since Fitch's last rating action, however, all of the remaining loans are nearing or are past their final maturity dates and 44% of the pool is in special servicing. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations, despite the significant paydown, reflect concerns with the ability of certain loans to refinance. The remaining loans which have not been modified are generally maturing over the next 12 months; the majority of the loans had an average loan term of five years (including extensions). As lending standards have changed considerably from the time these loans were originated, there is uncertainty as to whether or not the loans will have issues securing financing at final maturity. Under Fitch's methodology, approximately 91.5% of the pooled balance is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 5.8% and pooled expected losses are 16.2%. To determine a sustainable Fitch cash flow and stressed value, Fitch analyzed servicer-reported operating statements and STR reports, updated property valuations, and recent sales comparisons. Fitch estimates that average recoveries will be strong, with an approximate base case recovery in excess of 82.3%. The transaction is collateralized by 12 loans, which are secured by hotels (60.1%), undeveloped land (18%), office properties (12.1%) and multifamily properties, (7.2%). The transaction faces near-term maturity risk. Seven loans (45.5%) which have matured were transferred to the special servicer for maturity defaults. Three loans (27.2%) mature within the next 12 months. The remaining two loans (27.3%) have final maturities in mid-2014. Seven loans were modeled to take a loss in the base case: Essex House (22.6% of pool), Maui Prince Resort and Land (18.2%), MSREF Luxury Resort Portfolio (9.9%), Hilton Long Beach (4.8%), Renaissance Ft. Lauderdale (2.5%), Dolce Basking Ridge (2.4%), and the RexCorp Land Portfolio (1.8%). The largest modeled losses were on the Essex House, the Maui Prince and the RexCorp Land Portfolio. The Essex House loan is secured by a 515-room luxury full-service hotel and 26 residential units located in the Central Park South neighborhood of Manhattan. The building was constructed in 1930 and underwent a $91 million renovation and condo conversion in 2007. Of the 26 condo units, 18 have sold, and the loan has been paid down accordingly. The eight remaining units are being marketed. At issuance, the loan was underwritten to a stabilized cash flow, which anticipated significant revenue gains due to the major renovation. The property's luxury segment of the market has been especially hard hit by the economic downturn, and the anticipated increases have not materialized. As of the year-end (YE) 2011, the servicer-reported NOI was 75% lower than underwritten but had improved 10% from YE 2010. Loan originally matured in September 2009 and was extended twice for one year. There are no remaining extension options and the loan will reach its final maturity in September 2012. The Maui Prince loan is secured by a 310-room full service hotel, two 18-hole golf courses and 1,194 acres of undeveloped land located in Maui, Hawaii. The loan was transferred to special servicing on June 12, 2009 due to imminent default at its maturity date. The loan has been assumed, paid down, modified and extended. The final maturity date is now July 2014. Despite the paydown and infusion of new capital by the sponsors, Fitch remains concerned about viability of the business plan to develop the vacant land as luxury residential housing given the continued weakness in the housing market. The loan remains with the special servicer. The RexCorp Land portfolio consists of 205 acres of commercial development land located in Morris County, New Jersey. The loan defaulted at maturity in February 2010 and has been in special servicing since that time. Modification discussions were not successful and the special servicer is pursuing foreclosure. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$201.1 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$309.5 million class A-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$57.3 million class B to 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$31 million class C at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$27.2 million class D at 'CCCsf'; RE 100%; --$27.2 million class E at 'CCCsf'; RE 45%; --$27.2 million class F at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$27.2 million class G at 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$29.1 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$27.1 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$27.1 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%. --$1.9 million class O-MD at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.5 million class O-WC at 'CCCsf' RE 0%. Classes O-BH and O-HW have paid in full. Fitch does not rate classes O-SA and O-HA. Classes L, M-MP, N-MP and O-MP all remain at 'D' RE 0% due to realized losses. Fitch previously withdrew the rating of the interest-only class X. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). 