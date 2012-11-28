(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 - Unless averted by Congress and the Administration, the automatic
spending cuts included in the so-called "fiscal cliff" would reduce the Centers
for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement rates for physicians by
27%, according to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office. If
implemented, Fitch believes these cuts would have a significant negative effect
on most of the U.S. healthcare industry and a particularly large impact on
hospitals with large employed physician bases. In addition, these cuts could
have unintended consequences, such as decreased physician access for Medicare
patients.
Payments to physicians are subject to a sustainable growth rate formula used
by CMS to calculate healthcare spending and bring it in line with budgeted
expenditure over time. However, since 2003, Congress has deferred action on
proposed annual rate reductions
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)