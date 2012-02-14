Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to Norcross,
Ga.-based Rock-Tenn Co.'s proposed offering of seven-year and 10-year
senior unsecured notes. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the
offering, together, if necessary, with cash on hand, to prepay all of its $746
million Term Loan B Facility. In addition, any remaining net proceeds of the
offering are expected to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the
company's revolving credit facility or receivables-backed financing facility.
The proposed notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by
each of Rock-Tenn's domestic subsidiaries that guarantees its senior credit
facility and 9.25% senior notes due 2016.
The 'BBB-' rating and stable rating outlook on Rock-Tenn reflects Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company will continue to maintain its
"satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk (as our
criteria define the terms). Our ratings incorporate our expectation that the
company's good ability to generate cash flow could result in modest debt
repayment with adjusted leverage (including pension and operating lease
adjustments) likely to be about 3x by the end of fiscal 2012, a level
consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. In addition, our
ratings take into consideration management's demonstrated willingness to
reduce debt following past acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an
investment-grade rating. Our satisfactory business risk assessment reflects
our view that Rock-Tenn will maintain its good end market and customer
diversity, as well as its increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone
Container Corp. acquisition. This is mitigated somewhat by its expected
continued participation in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to
volatile raw material costs. For the complete corporate credit rating
rationale, see our summary analysis on Rock-Tenn published Dec. 22, 2011.
Ratings List
Rock-Tenn Co.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Proposed 7-year sr unsecd nts due 2019 BBB-
Proposed 10-year sr unsecd nts due 2022 BBB-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Tobias Crabtree, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-6503;
tobias_crabtree@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: James Fielding, New York (1) 212-438-2452;
james_fielding@standardandpoors.com
