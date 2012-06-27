June 27 - Overview -- Tyco International Ltd. plans to spin off its North American residential and small business alarm monitoring business, ADT Corp. In connection with the spin-off, ADT plans to issue $2.5 billion in senior unsecured notes to fund a payment to Tyco. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' corporate credit rating to ADT. -- We are also assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects ADT's clear market leadership position and our expectation that its recurring revenues will result in solid free cash flow generation. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' corporate credit rating to Boca Raton, Fla.-based ADT Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB' issue rating to the company's proposed $2.5 billion senior notes to fund a payment to Tyco. Tyco will initially guarantee the notes until it completes the spin-off, which it expects to do in September. This transitional guarantee of the notes by Tyco does not factor into our ratings assumptions because it would only come into play if the spin-off is not completed. Rationale The rating on ADT reflects the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (according to our criteria definitions), characterized by its leading market position and strong brand recognition. ADT's presence in the highly competitive U.S. security alarm monitoring industry with its high customer attrition rates somewhat offset these business strengths. The rating also reflects ADT's "intermediate" financial risk profile under our criteria. Following the proposed transaction, we expect ADT to maintain strong operating profitability. We also expect revenue increases in the low to mid-single digits over next one to two years due to growth in the subscriber base, price escalation, and sales of new premium-priced services. EBITDA margins have benefited from the company's efforts to lower costs and the greater revenues that new contracts are generating. We expect continuing improvement in EBITDA margins as the company sells more home automation systems. ADT provides electronic security, interactive home and business automation, and relating monitoring services to approximately 6.4 million customers in the U.S. and Canada. For the company's fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, revenue was approximately $3.1 billion. The company uses both the internal generation/direct sales model and the dealer model to acquire customer accounts. Under the internal generation/direct sales model, the company uses its internal sales and installation team to create customer accounts, which allows the company to have lower customer creation costs and higher free cash flow. Under the dealer origination model, the company purchases the customer accounts from a network of dealers exclusive to ADT for the security market. ADT has strong brand recognition and scale and a leading market position in the residential alarm monitoring industry. It is currently approximately 6x larger than its next-largest competitor, and we expect it to retain its market share in the next few years. In addition, favorable industry growth trends (even during a recession) and significant revenue visibility due to high rates of recurring revenue support our business evaluation. Furthermore, the dual-sourcing business model gives ADT additional flexibility to adapt to changing industry conditions. For example, the company can cease account purchases from dealers, which would result in higher free cash flow, and still maintain subscriber base stability solely from internally generated accounts. Business risks include a relative lack of revenue diversification because ADT mainly serves residential markets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as the emergence of new competition as the cable companies have become more active in the alarm monitoring space. In addition, alarm monitoring companies are susceptible to relatively high customer attrition rates. ADT's attrition rate was roughly in line with the industry, at 13.2% in the 12 months ended March 2012. However, we expect the rate to decline modestly as the company increases standards for customer-account acceptance and sells new products and services such as "Pulse" and "Companion Services." We view the financial risk profile as intermediate. We expect the company to generate sufficient levels of operating cash flow to support projected growth through new customer account additions, as well as planned shareholder payouts, without the need for additional debt financing. With Standard & Poor's adjustments, pro forma debt (including leases and pensions) to our 2012 EBITDA estimate is approximately 2.9x, on the high end of our expectation for the rating. Our adjusted EBITDA reflects the ongoing purchase of customer accounts necessary to offset attrition and is reduced by deferred costs related to customer account creation. Over time, however, we expect adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to average about 2.5x. Liquidity We expect ADT to generate sufficient operating cash flow in the near term to fund capital expenditures of about $1 billion annually, which includes dealer-generated customer accounts and subscriber system assets. We also expect near-term operating cash flow to cover the company's planned dividend payments, based on a target dividend payout ratio (dividends as a percentage of net income) of approximately 30%. We expect liquidity to comprise approximately $300 million of cash on hand upon transaction's close, reliable free cash flow generation, and availability under the $750 million revolving credit facility. Other relevant aspects of ADT's liquidity, in our view, include the following: -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 2x for the near term. -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business acquisitions. -- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Outlook The stable outlook reflects ADT's clear market leadership position and our expectation that its recurring revenue model will result in solid free cash flow generation. We could lower the rating if the ratio of adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA is likely to remain in the mid-3x area on a sustained basis because of weaker operations or incremental debt to support shareholder returns, acquisitions or accelerated growth plans. A higher rating is unlikely for the foreseeable future based on current leverage and our expectation that ongoing investment in new accounts to offset attrition and provide growth will slow deleveraging over this period. We likely wouldn't consider a higher rating until the company reduces its debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.5x-2x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Assigned ADT Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured $2.5 bil. notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.