Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Stamford, Conn.-based Starwood
Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' The rating outlook is
stable.
"The upgrade reflects our belief that the risk of a U.S. recession has reduced
sufficiently (our economist reduced the risk to 25% from 30% on Feb. 10, 2012)
that a decline in hotel room demand in the U.S. is unlikely over the
intermediate term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emile Courtney. As a
result, we believe Starwood is likely to sustain an adequate level of cushion
compared with our credit measure thresholds for a 'BBB-' rating. These
thresholds are total adjusted debt to EBITDA under 3.75x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt ranging from the low- to the high-20% area. At
December 2011, we estimate that Starwood had lease- and captive
finance-adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the low-3x area and FFO to total debt
in the high-20% area.
"We expect that revenue per available room (RevPAR) will grow 3% to 6% in the
U.S. and will be flat in Europe in 2012," added Mr. Courtney. In addition, we
anticipate 2012 RevPAR growth in many international markets where Starwood has
a presence. Based on these assumptions, by the end of 2012, we anticipate
lease- and captive finance-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will further improve
to around 3x and FFO to total adjusted debt will be in the high-20% area. We
believe these expected credit metrics represent a good level of cushion
compared with our credit measure thresholds for the current rating, which is
warranted in our view, given the cash flow volatility exhibited during the
recent downturn by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel
positions. We further believe that U.S. RevPAR will grow in the
low-single-digit area in 2013.
Although not expected, a lower rating could result if we begin to believe
Starwood will make a higher-than-anticipated level of share repurchases that
would result in leverage being sustained higher than our thresholds at the
current rating. Although unlikely over the near term, we may consider higher
ratings if we believe Starwood can sustain adjusted leverage below 3x during
periods of RevPAR growth, to accommodate the negative impact of lodging
downturns. We believe this would require a disciplined approach toward share
repurchases in future periods.