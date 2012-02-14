-- France-based provider of multi-technical services Financiere SPIE S.A.
(SPIE) has a "fair" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, under our criteria.
-- The company's capital structure is in line with that presented when we
assigned the preliminary rating, although the proposed bond issue has been
substituted by a bridge loan.
-- We are assigning our long-term corporate credit rating of 'B' to SPIE.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that, in 2012, SPIE's financial
ratios could be affected in the event of a sharp economic downturn in France
and the rest of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone).
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B' long-term corporate credit rating to France-based provider of
multi-technical services Financiere SPIE S.A. (SPIE). The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we assigned our issue rating of 'B' to the EUR1,085 million
senior secured credit facilities borrowed by Clayax Acquisition 4 SAS (French
Bidco). These facilities comprise the revolving credit facility (RCF), the
capital expenditure (capex) facility, the term loan A, and the term loan B1.
The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment
default.
We also assigned our issue rating of 'CCC+' to the EUR375 million bridge loan
borrowed by Spie Bondco 3 S.C.A. The recovery rating on this loan is '6',
indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in
the event of a payment default.
Finally, we withdrew our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings on SPIE's EUR250
million term loan B2 because the company has cancelled this facility.
The rating on SPIE reflects our view of the company's current capital
structure. This structure includes a EUR375 million bridge loan that was
established in August 2011 with a view to refinancing it with a EUR375 million
bond. As this bond has not been issued, the bridge loan will be extended
automatically for another seven years from August 2012. The bridge loan
becomes more expensive as time passes, and therefore we assume that SPIE will
substitute it for a bond as soon as market conditions permit.
We see a risk that SPIE's financial ratios may turn lower than the minimum
levels we would consider commensurate for the rating. In particular, we would
look to the company to maintain at least EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x
and FFO to debt above 6% (improving toward 10% in the coming years) in 2012 to
keep the current rating. These risks would crystallize, in our view, under a
downside operating scenario assuming revenue growth of about 2.0% and an
EBITDA margin of about 5.5%, compared with more than 4.0% and 6.5%,
respectively, under our baseline scenario. The latter assumes a weaker
economic environment in France than is currently the case, but would likely
support, in our view, credit ratios commensurate with the current rating.
We could therefore lower the rating if a sizable shortfall in sales and
earnings constrained SPIE's ability to service its debt, in turn reducing
EBITDA cash interest coverage to less than 1.5x and FFO to debt to less than
6%. The rating could also come under pressure if SPIE's free operating cash
flow turns negative following shortfalls in sales and earnings. We note that
in 2008-2009, SPIE was able to improve its EBITDA margin on flat revenues
despite operating in a weak economic environment. Nevertheless, such a
performance may be hard to repeat given that the EBITDA margin is higher than
it was three years ago. Given SPIE's very high leverage, any small
deterioration in operating results could jeopardize an improvement of the
ratios toward levels more consistent with the current rating.
Despite a weakening economic environment, we could revise the outlook to
stable in the coming quarters if SPIE maintains sound cash generation,
interest coverage at about 2x, and demonstrates steady deleveraging.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers:
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44)
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.
Primary Credit Analyst: Barbara Castellano, Milan (39) 02-72111-253;
barbara_castellano@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: G. Andrew Stillman, CFA, London 44(20)7176 7036;
andrew_stillman@standardandpoors.com
Recovery Analyst: Prajakta Sabnis, London (44) 20-7176-7086;
prajakta_sabnis@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;
CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com