June 27 - Overview
-- Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR), owned by Liberty Global
Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), is merging with San Juan Cable Holdings
Co. LLC, owned by MCNA Cable Holdings LLC (B/Stable/--), and the merged entity
will be owned 60% by LGI and 40% by Searchlight Capital Partners.
-- LCPR is refinancing its existing bank debt, which totaled $162 million
at March 31, 2012, with a new credit facility which will dissolve when LCPR
completes its merger with San Juan Cable and an identical $175 million term
loan will become part of San Juan Cable's existing credit facilities, with
LCPR's cable properties contributed as collateral.
-- We are assigning LCPR our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'B+'
issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the new credit facility. The
outlook is stable.
-- Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if
the proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would
expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term
loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+', since we would expect to revise
the recovery rating to '3' from '2'.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Puerto Rican
cable-TV operator Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC (LCPR) our 'B'
corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the
new credit facility, consisting of a $175 million five-year term loan and a
$10 million five-year revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating
indicates expectations of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects in the
event of a payment default. These ratings are predicated on close of the
merger agreement with San Juan Cable, which is subject to regulatory approval,
and incorporate a pro forma leverage for the merged entity of around 6x.
Rationale
The rating on LCPR reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile,
with debt to EBITDA of about 6x, pro forma for the completion of the merger
with San Juan Cable Holdings. In addition, the company has a "weak" business
risk profile, which incorporates its lagging video market penetration compared
with U.S. peers due both to high off-air TV viewing and continued competition
from satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV companies. Other business risk factors
include a lack of geographic diversity, the challenges of a fairly weak
macroeconomic environment, and the potential for increased competition from
telecom providers. Claro is the wireline provider of telephony and data
services in Puerto Rico, and has announced plans to introduce a competing TV
offering following recent receipt of regulatory approval. Tempering factors
include good revenue visibility from its subscription-based business model and
some potential for growth from bundled advanced services provided over the
merged company's upgraded cable plant.
We do not incorporate ratings uplift from the merged entity's majority owner,
U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband services provider Liberty
Global Inc. (LGI; B+/Positive/--), since we do not consider the merged company
strategically important to LGI, especially if the merged entity's operations
deteriorate materially. However, we do factor in the possibility of near-term
parental support (should the need arise) in our assessment of the merged
company's liquidity profile, which we consider "adequate." We would assess the
merged company's stand-alone credit profile as 'B', the same as its long-term
credit rating.
In addition, the ratings are likely to remain capped over the medium term by
those of its majority-owned U.S. international cable-TV operator and broadband
services provider LGI, primarily due to LGI's majority control over the merged
company's corporate strategy and financial policy, and also by what we see as
LGI's very aggressive financial policy.
The cable system will be owned 60% by international cable operator LGI and 40%
by financial sponsor Searchlight Capital Partners through a joint venture
arrangement, and represents the combined businesses of MCNA Cable Holdings
LLC's (B/Stable/--) San Juan Cable operations and LCPR. LGI has indicated that
it plans to integrate these operators, and is targeting some net cost savings,
through a combination of headcount reductions, lower network provisioning
costs, and lower access fees.
The cable systems of the merged entity pass about 700,000 homes and serve
about 213,000 basic subscribers. Resultant pro forma basic video penetration
of about 30% would significantly lag overall cable penetration in the U.S.,
and the pro forma average revenue per basic subscriber of about $113 would
likewise be somewhat lower than that of many U.S. operators. These metrics
reflect an economy significantly weaker than the U.S. and what we consider
formidable satellite competition.
We expect that the merged company will continue to see material growth in its
broadband subscribers, given its approximate 24% pro forma cable modem
penetration of homes passed, well below U.S. levels. Given that broadband has
only been offered on a wide-scale basis in the San Juan area for the past
several years, the low penetration indicates potential for fairly good modem
growth over the next few years. The company has also launched digital video
recorders (DVRs), video-on-demand, high-definition TV (HDTV), and Internet
protocol phone service in recent years. However, largely due to a basic rate
increase and subsequent uptick in subscriber non-pays and disconnects at San
Juan Cable, pro forma basic subscribers declined by about 4.5% for 2011. Our
rating incorporates basic subscriber loss rates moderating to 1.5%-2.0% over
the next few years as the company repositions its entry-tier pricing to be
more competitive with DTH, introduces a Spanish tier to San Juan Cable
subscribers, and grows its commercial video subscribers through increased
fiber deployment.
Standard & Poor's would assess the merged company's financial risk profile as
highly leveraged, based on its 6x debt to EBITDA. We would expect growth in
EBITDA over the next few years in the low- to mid-single-digit area, largely
from expanded commercial services broadband and telephony services and
increased penetration of residential broadband, coupled with some cost savings
from the merger. We believe this will result in some modest improvement in
leverage over the next few years to the mid- to low-5x area, still consistent
with the highly leveraged assessment.
Liquidity
We would consider the merged company's liquidity adequate under our criteria.
We assume that the company will have access to borrowings under a $25 million
revolving credit facility, which we anticipate will be substantially undrawn
and available on an ongoing basis. In addition, we would expect positive free
operating cash flow through 2012 such that combined total sources of liquidity
would exceed total uses of liquidity by about 1.6x. The company's primary use
of liquidity would be capital expenditures, which includes capital related to
subscriber growth, as well as expenditures to complete the DOCSIS 3.0 upgrade.
We also would expect the company to maintain at least 20% ongoing EBITDA
cushion under financial maintenance covenants. We would assume liquidity
support from LGI, should the need arise. Specifically, LGI could downstream
cash in the form of shareholder loans or revolving credit-type facility, as it
does with cable operations in Germany.
Recovery analysis
The recovery analysis assumes that the merger is completed, and that the $175
million term loan, through provisions in its credit agreement, as well as
amendments to the San Juan Cable Holdings credit agreement, becomes part of
the larger credit facility at San Juan Cable Holdings Co. LLC, which consists
of a $344 million term loan B, and a $25 million revolving credit facility,
both of which have a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating. The $10
million revolving credit that is part of the LCPR facility will terminate on
completion of the merger.
The $145 million second-lien term loan at San Juan Cable Holdings, currently
rated 'CCC+' with a '6' recovery, would also become an obligation of the
merged entity. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
Liberty Cable, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following
the release of this article.)
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The merged company will benefit from the revenue
visibility inherent in cable's subscription-based business model and has the
potential for some additional growth in cash flow from increased telephony and
broadband penetration. We also expect the merged entity to benefit from some
integration savings, enabling it to modestly improve leverage from the
approximate 6x pro forma level anticipated at close.
However, more aggressive competition from the satellite providers or from IPTV
deployment by Claro, could translate into higher subscriber churn and bad
debt, or increased pricing pressures. Such adverse factors could prompt a
downgrade if resultant leverage reached 8x, especially since the associated
EBITDA deterioration could constrain the company's ability to meet financial
maintenance covenants and if liquidity support from LGI was not forthcoming.
The merged company's highly leveraged financial profile currently limits a
possible upgrade. However, a decrease in its leverage to below 5x, coupled
with a material increase in cash flow generation from initial minimum levels,
could lead us to raise the ratings, although we would not expect this to occur
in the next few years. At the same time, before we consider a positive rating
action, we would assess LGI management's financial policies for the merged
company, particularly with regard to targeted leverage and future use of cash.
Given the lower leverage of LCPR prior to the merger of around 4x, if the
proposed merger plan with San Juan Cable were to be terminated, we would
expect to raise the corporate credit rating on LCPR to 'B+', although the term
loan's issue-level rating would remain 'B+' since we would expect to revise
the recovery rating to '3' from '2'.
Ratings List
New Ratings
Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured
US$175 mil fltg rate term B bank ln B+
due 2017
Recovery Rating 2
US$10 mil var rate revolver bank ln B+
due 2017
Recovery Rating 2
