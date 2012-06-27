June 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the impact of the extraordinary
adjustments to Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.'s (BNB) loan
portfolio following the irregularities found in some operations do not
materially affect the bank's financial condition or its ratings. The amount of
irregular transactions is not material considering the size of the bank's loan
portfolio. In addition, the bank's Issuer Default Rating is based on the support
provided by its main shareholder, the Brazilian National Treasury.
In Fitch's view, BNB's Viability Rating (VR) already incorporates the bank's
capacity to absorb losses and the challenges faced by BNB, including the need
for continuous improvements in credit systems, the implementation of more robust
corporate governance practices and the maintenance of its role as the main agent
of the Constitutional Fund of the Northeast (FNE).
BNB has been conducting an internal investigation process to determine potential
irregularities in guarantees evaluation since July 2011. This has led to an
ample review of its credit portfolio in addition to the lay-off of some staff
members. Moreover, BNB has been interacting with Federal authorities to ensure
the application of corrective measures.
According to BNB, the amount of irregular credit operations was limited to
BRL126 millions, corresponding to roughly 1% of its gross credit portfolio as of
Mar./12, and was already fully provisioned in its December 2011 financials.
Fitch notes that any material deviation from this scenario could lead Fitch to
review the BNB's VR.
Created by federal law in 1952, BNB is controlled by the Federal Government with
the mission to develop Brazil's northeast region. BNB is the main agent of Fundo
Constitucional do Nordeste (FNE), a development fund with assets of BRL37.7bn at
FYE11.
BNB's current ratings were affirmed on April 05, 2012 as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating 'F2';
--Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Local Currency Short-term Issuer Default Rating 'F2';
--National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)';
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Viability Rating 'bb-';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Ratings Criteria
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
