Overview -- U.S. exploration and production company Linn announced a $1.025 billion acquisition of properties in Wyoming's Jonah Field from BP America Production Co. -- Linn plans to request a $1 billion increase to the current $2 billion borrowing base of its credit facility. -- We are affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating on Linn and placing the senior unsecured debt ratings on CreditWatch Negative. -- The stable outlook on the corporate credit rating reflects expectations that debt leverage will fall to 4x or less in 2013. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Houston, Texas-based Linn Energy LLC following the announcement that it will acquire BP America's Jonah Field assets for $1.025 billion. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we placed the issue ratings on Linn's senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, following Linn's announcement to seek a $1 billion increase in the secured borrowing base of its credit facility. Rationale We affirmed the corporate credit rating on Linn Energy LLC following the recently announced $1.025 billion acquisition of properties in the Jonah Field from BP America. We estimate debt leverage of about 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012, assuming debt funding of the acquisition. Although this would exceed our 4.75 downgrade threshold in 2012, we currently expect debt leverage to fall to about 4x or less in 2013. Pro forma for the potential $1 billion increase to the company's borrowing base, we expect liquidity to remain adequate. The negative CreditWatch listing on Linn's senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the $1 billion additional commitments it plans to add to its secured credit facility (bringing the total to $3.0 billion) and the potential negative impact on senior unsecured recovery prospects despite the value added from the Jonah Field acquisitions. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next 60 to 90 days following the receipt of a June 30, 2012, reserve valuation, pro forma the Jonah Field acquisition, using our recovery price assumptions of $45 per barrel WTI crude oil and $4 per mmBtu natural gas. We could lower the senior unsecured issue ratings to 'B-' from 'B' if the recovery rating is revised to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from the current '5'. If the recovery rating remains unchanged (10% to 30% recovery), we could leave the existing 'B' senior unsecured issue rating unchanged. The ratings on Linn Energy LLC reflect the company's growing midsize reserve base, elevated financial leverage, and substantial quarterly distributions paid to unitholders. The low geological risk inherent in the company's reserve base, balanced production mix between natural gas and liquids, and substantial commodity price hedges partially offset these weaknesses. Linn Energy is a limited liability company. However, it resembles a master limited partnership (MLP) in several ways, and Standard & Poor's generally refers to the company as an exploration and production MLP. Most notably, Linn Energy pays out substantially all available cash flow to unitholders on a quarterly basis, and equity investors tend to value the company on a yield basis. Unlike an MLP, there is neither a general partnership interest nor incentive distribution rights. To provide stability to production levels (needed to help maintain distribution levels), Linn Energy operates primarily in very mature basins. The Jonah Field and early 2012 Hugoton Field acquisitions are such basins, where the geology is well known and wells have been operated for many years. In addition, Linn significantly hedges future production, up to 100% run-rate levels, to provide further stability to cash flows. Pro forma the $1.025 billion acquisition of the Jonah properties, proved reserves are estimated to be about 5.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), of which about 64% are proved developed and about 45% will be oil and natural gas liquids and 55% natural gas. Linn Energy's proved developed reserve to production ratio is long at over 15 years. Linn Energy's properties are primarily in the Mid-Continent area, the Permian Basin, and now the Rocky Mountain region. The company's overall cost structure is weaker than its peers, but the heavier weighting toward liquids partially explains this. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, lifting costs (inclusive of production taxes) were $2.52 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), while the general and administrative expenses were about $1 per mcfe. When including interest expense of about $1.94 per mcfe, total cash operating costs were nearly $5.46 per mcfe. To help buffer these costs, Linn extensively hedges its production. For 2012, Linn has about 100% of its natural gas and oil production hedged at favorable prices. As a highly acquisitive company, Linn Energy's asset purchases drive its capital-efficiency measures. All-in reserve replacement costs (inclusive of revisions) have averaged $2 per mcfe during the past three years, with acquisition-related costs averaging about $3 per mcfe. During these three years, drill-bit finding and development (F&D) costs, excluding price revisions, were good at about $1.90 per mcfe. Linn Energy maintains an aggressive financial profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Linn had debt of $4.1 billion, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases, accrued interest and asset retirement obligations. We expect financial measures to have greater variability due to Linn's aggressive acquisition growth strategy and resulting mismatch of full year results and time of funding. Pro forma for pending Jonah Basin acquisition, we expect adjusted debt leverage to reach about 4.8x and interest coverage of about 3.5x during 2012. Nevertheless, we expect measures to improve in 2013 thanks in part to a full year's contribution from 2012's acquisitions. Very favorable hedges on an estimated 100% of Linn's expected natural gas and crude oil production supports improving financial performance. In 2013, Linn has natural gas hedges of $5.31 per mmBtu versus our price assumption of $2.75 per mmBtu, and crude oil hedges of $95.57 per barrel versus our assumption of $80 per barrel. We expect debt leverage to fall below 4x and for interest coverage to increase to about 4x. This does not assume the impact from a successful initial public offering (IPO) of Linn Co. LLC and resulting proceeds. In addition to interest expense, we view Linn Energy's unitholder distributions as semifixed in nature. With the company's market valuation heavily dependent on its ability to at least maintain (and preferably increase) distributions, we believe that management will strongly oppose cutting distributions, unless absolutely necessary. Per the company's calculation, adjusted distribution coverage was at 1.14x as of March 31, 2012. Liquidity We assess Linn's liquidity to be "adequate". Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately $1.9 billion availability under its revolving credit facility maturing 2016 ($2 billion of commitments). -- Linn is expected to request a $1 billion increase to the committed amount on its credit facility prior to the close of the Jonah acquisition. -- No debt maturities until 2016. The company's ample hedge positions and resulting insulation of operating cash flows from market price swings further support its liquidity. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, which include a 2.5x EBITDA to interest test and minimum current ratio of 1 to 1. Recovery analysis We will publish an updated recovery analysis on Linn following the resolution of the CreditWatch in about 30 to 60 days. Outlook The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. We expect Linn to maintain run-rate debt to EBITDA between 3.5x to 4x, although debt leverage may temporarily exceed this range due to acquisitions. We could consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis. Given the cash flow protection the company's strong hedge program provides, such an outcome would likely be the result of successive large debt financed acquisitions, or borrowing significantly to fund capital expenditures. We could consider a positive rating action if we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.5x. Given Linn's high cash distributions which limit available cash flow for debt repayment, an upgrade would likely follow equity financed acquisitions if it increased EBITDA without materially raising its debt level. Related Criteria And Research -- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed Linn Energy LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Linn Energy LLC Linn Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696; paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332; susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com Recovery Analyst: Vishal Merani, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2679; vishal_merani@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 27/06/2012 WNA0 WE S&P AFRMS LINN ENERGY RTG; PUTS SR UNSECD 14:36:02 60 SCRIP DEBT RTG ON WATCH NEG Overview -- U.S. exploration and production company Linn announced a $1.025 billion acquisition of properties in Wyoming's Jonah Field from BP America Production Co. -- Linn plans to request a $1 billion increase to the current $2 billion borrowing base of its credit facility. -- We are affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating on Linn and placing the senior unsecured debt ratings on CreditWatch Negative. -- The stable outlook on the corporate credit rating reflects expectations that debt leverage will fall to 4x or less in 2013. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Houston, Texas-based Linn Energy LLC following the announcement that it will acquire BP America's Jonah Field assets for $1.025 billion. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we placed the issue ratings on Linn's senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications, following Linn's announcement to seek a $1 billion increase in the secured borrowing base of its credit facility. Rationale We affirmed the corporate credit rating on Linn Energy LLC following the recently announced $1.025 billion acquisition of properties in the Jonah Field from BP America. We estimate debt leverage of about 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012, assuming debt funding of the acquisition. Although this would exceed our 4.75 downgrade threshold in 2012, we currently expect debt leverage to fall to about 4x or less in 2013. Pro forma for the potential $1 billion increase to the company's borrowing base, we expect liquidity to remain adequate. The negative CreditWatch listing on Linn's senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the $1 billion additional commitments it plans to add to its secured credit facility (bringing the total to $3.0 billion) and the potential negative impact on senior unsecured recovery prospects despite the value added from the Jonah Field acquisitions. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next 60 to 90 days following the receipt of a June 30, 2012, reserve valuation, pro forma the Jonah Field acquisition, using our recovery price assumptions of $45 per barrel WTI crude oil and $4 per mmBtu natural gas. We could lower the senior unsecured issue ratings to 'B-' from 'B' if the recovery rating is revised to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from the current '5'. If the recovery rating remains unchanged (10% to 30% recovery), we could leave the existing 'B' senior unsecured issue rating unchanged. The ratings on Linn Energy LLC reflect the company's growing midsize reserve base, elevated financial leverage, and substantial quarterly distributions paid to unitholders. The low geological risk inherent in the company's reserve base, balanced production mix between natural gas and liquids, and substantial commodity price hedges partially offset these weaknesses. Linn Energy is a limited liability company. However, it resembles a master limited partnership (MLP) in several ways, and Standard & Poor's generally refers to the company as an exploration and production MLP. Most notably, Linn Energy pays out substantially all available cash flow to unitholders on a quarterly basis, and equity investors tend to value the company on a yield basis. Unlike an MLP, there is neither a general partnership interest nor incentive distribution rights. To provide stability to production levels (needed to help maintain distribution levels), Linn Energy operates primarily in very mature basins. The Jonah Field and early 2012 Hugoton Field acquisitions are such basins, where the geology is well known and wells have been operated for many years. In addition, Linn significantly hedges future production, up to 100% run-rate levels, to provide further stability to cash flows. Pro forma the $1.025 billion acquisition of the Jonah properties, proved reserves are estimated to be about 5.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), of which about 64% are proved developed and about 45% will be oil and natural gas liquids and 55% natural gas. Linn Energy's proved developed reserve to production ratio is long at over 15 years. Linn Energy's properties are primarily in the Mid-Continent area, the Permian Basin, and now the Rocky Mountain region. The company's overall cost structure is weaker than its peers, but the heavier weighting toward liquids partially explains this. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, lifting costs (inclusive of production taxes) were $2.52 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe), while the general and administrative expenses were about $1 per mcfe. When including interest expense of about $1.94 per mcfe, total cash operating costs were nearly $5.46 per mcfe. To help buffer these costs, Linn extensively hedges its production. For 2012, Linn has about 100% of its natural gas and oil production hedged at favorable prices. As a highly acquisitive company, Linn Energy's asset purchases drive its capital-efficiency measures. All-in reserve replacement costs (inclusive of revisions) have averaged $2 per mcfe during the past three years, with acquisition-related costs averaging about $3 per mcfe. During these three years, drill-bit finding and development (F&D) costs, excluding price revisions, were good at about $1.90 per mcfe. Linn Energy maintains an aggressive financial profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Linn had debt of $4.1 billion, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases, accrued interest and asset retirement obligations. We expect financial measures to have greater variability due to Linn's aggressive acquisition growth strategy and resulting mismatch of full year results and time of funding. Pro forma for pending Jonah Basin acquisition, we expect adjusted debt leverage to reach about 4.8x and interest coverage of about 3.5x during 2012. Nevertheless, we expect measures to improve in 2013 thanks in part to a full year's contribution from 2012's acquisitions. Very favorable hedges on an estimated 100% of Linn's expected natural gas and crude oil production supports improving financial performance. In 2013, Linn has natural gas hedges of $5.31 per mmBtu versus our price assumption of $2.75 per mmBtu, and crude oil hedges of $95.57 per barrel versus our assumption of $80 per barrel. We expect debt leverage to fall below 4x and for interest coverage to increase to about 4x. This does not assume the impact from a successful initial public offering (IPO) of Linn Co. LLC and resulting proceeds. In addition to interest expense, we view Linn Energy's unitholder distributions as semifixed in nature. With the company's market valuation heavily dependent on its ability to at least maintain (and preferably increase) distributions, we believe that management will strongly oppose cutting distributions, unless absolutely necessary. Per the company's calculation, adjusted distribution coverage was at 1.14x as of March 31, 2012. Liquidity We assess Linn's liquidity to be "adequate". Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately $1.9 billion availability under its revolving credit facility maturing 2016 ($2 billion of commitments). -- Linn is expected to request a $1 billion increase to the committed amount on its credit facility prior to the close of the Jonah acquisition. -- No debt maturities until 2016. The company's ample hedge positions and resulting insulation of operating cash flows from market price swings further support its liquidity. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, which include a 2.5x EBITDA to interest test and minimum current ratio of 1 to 1. Recovery analysis We will publish an updated recovery analysis on Linn following the resolution of the CreditWatch in about 30 to 60 days. Outlook The outlook on the corporate credit rating is stable. We expect Linn to maintain run-rate debt to EBITDA between 3.5x to 4x, although debt leverage may temporarily exceed this range due to acquisitions. We could consider a downgrade if debt to EBITDA exceeds 4.75x on a sustained basis. Given the cash flow protection the company's strong hedge program provides, such an outcome would likely be the result of successive large debt financed acquisitions, or borrowing significantly to fund capital expenditures. We could consider a positive rating action if we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below 3.5x. Given Linn's high cash distributions which limit available cash flow for debt repayment, an upgrade would likely follow equity financed acquisitions if it increased EBITDA without materially raising its debt level. Related Criteria And Research -- Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed Linn Energy LLC Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Linn Energy LLC Linn Energy Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696; paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332; susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com Recovery Analyst: Vishal Merani, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2679; vishal_merani@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS Linn Energy LLC S&P Afrms Linn Energy Rtg; Puts Sr Unsecd Debt Rtg On Watch Neg Linn Energy LLC Linn Energy LINE.O USD US FSC E U EXPL US EXPL ENR BUS yes