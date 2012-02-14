Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Banco Provincial's (Provincial) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Provincial's ratings follows at the end of this press release. Additional government intervention resulting in pressures on Provincial's financial performance could negatively affect its ratings. Currently, there is limited upside potential for Provincial's ratings as the country ceiling is equivalent to Venezuela's long-term IDR of 'B+'. Although the Outlook on Venezuela's sovereign ratings is Stable, a change in Fitch's view on the sovereign's creditworthiness could also affect the bank's ratings. Provincial's ratings reflect its strong franchise and financial profile. The ratings also incorporate the bank's conservative risk management and operational support from Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). The negative effects of government control over the financial sector and the broader economy, as well as high inflation, continue to weigh on Provincial's ratings. Inflation averaged 27% in the five years ending in 2011; however, Venezuelan banks are not required to adjust financial statements for inflation. Provincial continues to be one of the most profitable privately owned banks in Venezuela due to its stable and ample net interest margin, controlled credit costs and better efficiency. The bank's return on average assets (ROAA) ratio has averaged around 4.5% since 2007 and reached 4.8% (annualized) at Sept. 30, 2011. Based on supplemental information contained in Provincial's audited financial statements, Fitch estimates that Provincial's inflation adjusted annualized ROAA reached 3.4% at June 30, 2011, which still compares favorably to both domestic (privately-owned large universal banks) and international (emerging market commercial banks with a foreign currency IDR of 'B-/B/B+')peers. Absent government intervention, Fitch expects profitability to remain at similar levels in 2012 as credit growth is likely to remain sound and positive in real terms under current domestic market conditions. Strong risk policies bolstered by Provincial's largest shareholder combined with the bank's vast knowledge of the Venezuelan market continue to underpin solid asset quality as reflected by low impaired loans and charge-offs and ample loan loss reserve coverage relative to peers. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Provincial's impaired loans/gross loans ratio stood at 1.1%, while loan loss reserves covered 4.2% of gross loans. The bank's loan portfolio is adequately diversified given its leading position in most business segments. Fitch expects these trends to continue in 2012. Access to ample retail funding is a key strength of the bank, in terms of funding costs and liquidity management, as well as a tool to leverage its growth through cross-selling from its vast costumer base. As robust deposit growth exceeded loan growth, Provincial's loans/customer deposits ratio declined to 66%. While excess liquidity during 2012 will continue to benefit deposit growth, loan growth is likely to increase this ratio in the near term though Fitch expects the bank's loan portfolio to remain fully funded by deposits. Moderate cash dividends limited by local regulation and high profits continue to sustain Provincial's capital base growth. The bank's Fitch core capital/adjusted weighted risks ratio increased to 20% at Sept. 30, 2011, and compares quite favorably to both domestic and international peers, though it may decline somewhat in 2012 due to asset growth. Provincial's regulatory capital ratio reached 22.1% at Sept. 30, 2011, reflecting growth in its securities portfolio and compulsory loans as well as an expansion in the bank's capital base. According to local regulation, compulsory loans are weighted at 50% (versus 100% for Fitch core capital ratio). Provincial is Venezuela's third largest bank, with a 12.1% market share in terms of total assets at Sept. 30, 2011. Spain's BBVA controls about 55.21% of Provincial's equity and Grupo Polar is the second largest shareholder with a 26.47% stake. Fitch has affirmed Provincial's ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B+'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability at 'b+'; --Support at 5; --Support Floor NF; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA+(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'. Contacts: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Pedro El Khaouli Senior Director +58-212-286-3844 Committee Chairperson Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +5-521-4503-2621 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011. -- '2012 Outlook: Andean Banks', Dec. 20, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2012 Outlook: Andean Banks Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria