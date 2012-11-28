Nov 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Apache Corp.'s senior unsecured note offering. The oil and gas
exploration and production company intends to use proceeds from the offering to
repay outstanding commercial paper balances and general corporate purposes.
The ratings on Houston-based independent exploration and production (E&P) firm
Apache Corp. reflect our assessment of the company's "strong" business risk
and "modest" financial risk profiles. The ratings incorporate the company's
large, geographically diversified reserve base, balanced exposure to natural
gas and crude oil, and favorable multiyear reserve replacement and production
trends. Standard & Poor's views these strengths as partly tempered by periodic
acquisitions, a weak intermediate-term outlook for natural gas prices, and
participation in a highly cyclical industry.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And
Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
RATINGS LIST
Apache Corp.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2
New Rating
Senior Unsecured Note A-