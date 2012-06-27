June 27 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Flextronics International Ltd.'s (Flextronics) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Rating strengths include the following: --Significant advantage in scale and scope of operations as the second largest provider of electronics manufacturing services in the world; --Favorable industry trends toward increased manufacturing outsourcing, particularly in the emerging industrial, medical, and clean tech space where Flextronics has a leading position; --Strategic positioning in increasingly complex EMS product offerings including product design, engineering, and product lifecycle management which enhance the value of EMS partnerships for customers; --High working capital nature of the business model which provides a source of liquidity in a market downturn. Ratings concerns include the following: --Recent execution missteps, as exemplified by Flextronics's exiting the PC ODM business and prolonged difficulty in creating sustained profitability in the components space, which highlight the vulnerability to execution risk inherent in the low margin business profile; --A highly competitive environment which pressures profitability across the industry; --Customer concentration risk with its top 10 customers accounting for approximately 55% of revenue in fiscal 2012 (end March 2012); --Exposure to the cyclicality of the IT industry and the broader macro economy through a high proportion of consumer and networking infrastructure business. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following considerations: --Fitch believes that, while near term challenges for Flextronics highlight important risk factors, Flextronics remains well-positioned at its current rating. Recent difficulties (components profitability issues, PC ODM business exit, estimated close to 10% RIM exposure) are unlikely to materially impact the credit as management has taken decisive actions to address the issues. Flextronics EBITDA margin did drop to 3.5% in the September 2011 quarter but rebounded to a 4.5% in the recent March 2012 quarter. In addition, Flextronics has produced positive free cash flow each of the past five quarters despite these operational issues. --While outsourcing growth is maturing in areas like high velocity consumer and enterprise and infrastructure, Fitch expects Flextronics to continue to focus on under-penetrated, rapidly growing areas like the industrial, medical, and clean tech space. Fitch believes this segment's deeper customer engagements, longer product life-cycles, and increased opportunity for cross-selling may offer reduced revenue volatility, higher margins, and meaningful growth opportunities. --Management is targeting a 10% revenue decrease in fiscal 2013 due to the exit of the approximate $2.5 billion PC ODM business and reduction in RIM exposure. Fitch believes revenue declines may exceed this level given uncertain macroeconomic headwinds. Fitch expects revenues to grow in the mid-single digits in fiscal 2014 and thereafter, fueled by an increasing mix of high complexity, low-volume business and increased outsourcing in the industrial, medical, and clean tech areas. --Fitch believes EBITDA margins will increase from 3.9% in the latest 12 months (LTM) closer to the historical peak of 4.5% in fiscal 2013 due to a combination of reduced lower margin, high velocity business and steady growth in higher margin segments like High Reliability Solutions. While underutilization of Flextronics components business limited operating leverage in fiscal 2012, Fitch believes increased volume in components would likely drive any additional margin upside, potentially to 5%. Conversely, Fitch would expect margins to fall back to roughly 3.5% in a cyclical downturn. --Fitch expects free cash flow in excess of $600 million over the next one to three years given potential for revenue growth and margin expansion. Management has targeted $350 million to $400 million capital expenditures annually to be split among assembly, components, and mechanicals. --Uses of cash flow and excess cash will principally go to fund organic growth, working capital needs, potential small acquisitions, and share repurchases. Fitch believes there is the potential for continued small acquisitions but none that would result in a material leverage event. Under Singapore law, Flextronics can repurchase a maximum of 10% of total shares annually. --Fitch expects Flextronics will refinance its upcoming debt maturities, particularly $1.2 billion of term loans due in 2014. Last year, Flextronics's refinanced $500 million of its $1.7 billion term loan that was due in 2012 with a new term loan and credit facility maturing in 2016. Fitch expects leverage (total debt to total operating EBITDA) to remain below 2.0 times (x) and approximately 3.0x when adjusted for off-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitizations and operating leases in the near-to medium term. Interest coverage (EBITDA to total interest expense) is expected to exceed 10.0x in fiscal 2012. Fitch estimates current leverage at 1.9x (2.3x on an adjusted basis) and interest coverage at 16.0x. Liquidity as of March 31, 2012 was solid with $1.5 billion in cash and a $1.4 billion available from the $1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility which expires in October 2016. Flextronics utilizes off balance sheet accounts receivable securitization facilities as well as accounts receivable sales agreements for additional liquidity purposes. Total debt as of March 31, 2012 was $2.2 billion and consisted primarily of $1.7 billion in senior unsecured term loans; $380 million of unsecured Asian term loans, of which $180 million is due in September 2013 with the remainder due February 2014; and $140 million drawn under the revolving credit facility. Flextronics also has approximately $556 million outstanding under its accounts receivable securitization facilities and $110 million outstanding under various accounts receivable sales agreements. Fitch has affirmed Flextronics's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'. 