Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its
ratings on the 14 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, will not immediately
be affected by the modification of the $112.6 million Renaissance Aruba Beach
Resort & Casino loan that makes up 16.6% of the transaction's collateral.
Standard & Poor's received notification from Brookfield Real Estate Financial
Partners LLC (Brookfield), the special servicer, that it modified the
Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan as of Feb. 10, 2012. According to
Brookfield, the terms of the loan modification include, but are not limited
to: a $15.0 million principal paydown on the whole loan balance; an increase
in interest rate to LIBOR plus 550 basis points; a maturity extension to June
2014; and additional amortization on the whole loan balance to $154.0 million
by June 2013. In addition, the borrower agreed to pay the special servicing
fees and associated expenses.
Standard & Poor's received notification from the master servicer, KeyBank Real
Estate Capital (KeyBank), that the Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino
loan was transferred to Brookfield on Dec. 2, 2011. The loan was transferred
due to the expected imminent loan default following the borrower's request for
a loan modification and/or extension. At the time, the loan had a Jan. 9,
2012, final maturity date.
As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consisted of
five floating-rate loans totaling $677.1 million. The Renaissance Aruba Beach
Resort & Casino loan has a trust balance of $112.6 million (16.6%) and a
whole-loan balance of $176.8 million. The loan is secured by a 558-room
full-service hotel, including 106,832 sq. ft. of retail space and 23,000 sq.
ft. of casino space in Oranjestad, Aruba. KeyBank reported a debt service
coverage of 2.79x for the loan and 69.0% occupancy at the collateral property
for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.
OUTSTANDING RATINGS
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-TFL1
Class Rating
A-1 AA (sf)
A-2 BBB+ (sf)
B BB+ (sf)
C B+ (sf)
D B (sf)
E B- (sf)
F CCC+ (sf)
G CCC (sf)
H CCC- (sf)
J CCC- (sf)
K CCC- (sf)
L CCC- (sf)
A-X-1 AA (sf)
A-X-2 AA (sf)
