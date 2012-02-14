Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report that the credit health of U.S. oil and gas companies should remain relatively stable in 2012. The article is titled "Credit Themes: Robust Oil Prices Help Maintain Rating Stability In The U.S. Oil And Gas Sector." Of the 138 companies we rate in the sector, about 77%, or 106 issuers, have stable outlooks. This reflects our expectation that most companies will maintain satisfactory credit ratios and liquidity for our ratings on them. "We believe strong crude oil and natural gas liquids prices will continue to support healthy capital spending by exploration and production (E&P) companies, which should in turn benefit oilfield service companies and contract drillers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Susan Ding. We also expect 2012's capital budgets for most E&P companies to be similar to 2011's. Nevertheless, more than 70% of the U.S. oil and gas companies we rate are speculative grade (rated 'BB+' or below). The largest share, about 39%, is in the 'B' category, while 'BB' rated companies account for about 20% of the total. This concentration of speculative-grade ratings reflects the inherent volatility of the sector because of its dependence on volatile hydrocarbon prices. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332; susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com