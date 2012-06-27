June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned an unsolicited 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Markel Corp.'s proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due July 2022. Markel will use the proceeds of the issuance specifically to refinance its upcoming 6.8% $246.7 million senior notes that mature in February 2013, for general corporate purposes, and partially to redeem its 7.5% 2046 senior debentures that are callable by the company at any time. On a first-quarter 2012 pro-forma basis (including the underlying $350 million debt issuance), we expect Markel's debt-to-capital ratio to be 31% and to decline modestly to 30% by Dec. 31, 2012. Based on the pro-forma 12 months ended first-quarter 2012 (including 3% normal catastrophe load losses), we have projected that Markel's interest coverage will continue to be robust at more than 3.75x, which is well within the range of the appropriate rating category. Subsequent to the scheduled $246.7 million debt repayment in February 2013 from the cash available at the holding company, Markel's debt-to-capital ratio will revert to less than 27%. The unsolicited rating reflects Markel's strong competitive position in the excess and surplus and specialty lines of business, as well as its strong capital and liquidity. Recent lower operating performance associated with above-normal catastrophe losses partly offsets the positives. As of March 31, 2012, Markel maintained cash and invested assets (fixed income and equity securities) of $1.02 billion at the holding-company level. RATINGS LIST Markel Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating Markel Corp. Senior Unsecured Debt $350 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due July 2022 BBB