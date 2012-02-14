Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Banesco Banco
Universal's (BBU) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', with a Stable Rating
Outlook. A full list of BBU's ratings follows at the end of this press release.
BBU's ratings balance its strong franchise, as well as its adequate liquidity
and asset quality against its tight capital base and a volatile operating
environment. A significant improvement in capital ratios could be positive for
BBU's ratings. Negative action could stem from deteriorating capital and asset
quality ratios in an environment of meager profits.
Since peaking in 2009, BBU's impaired loans to gross loans ratio (NPL) improved
to 1.23% at Sept. 30, 2011, still slightly higher than domestic peers (universal
banks), but lower than international peers (emerging market commercial banks
rated 'B-/B/B+'). Fitch views BBU's reserve coverage of total loans (2.33%) as
tight in light of its larger share of unsecured consumer lending and the
volatile operating environment. Fitch expects BBU's NPL ratio to remain low in
2012 given the favorable economic scenario. However, it could be pressured by
government intervention in the private sector and the seasoning of credit
portfolio expansion over the medium term.
In spite of interest rate controls, BBU has consistently reduced its funding
cost due to a dramatic shift in its funding structure, which has underpinned its
net interest margins to a peak level in 2011, and along with a slower pace of
provisioning, has benefited the bank's profitability that has recovered from its
low level posted in 2009. Under the absence of new government intervention,
Fitch expects that BBU's ROAA could get closer to 3% in the medium term, though
it will remain low relative to local peers.
BBU's costly operating structure compares unfavorably with local and regional
peers. Fitch highlights, that in spite of BBU's efforts, a volatile operating
environment, high inflation, and a larger burden of contributions to government
constitute a barrier to enhance its efficiency.
Since 2008, moderate asset growth, controlled cash dividends (33% average of net
income), and better profitability steadily improved BBU's capital ratios, though
these remain below the peer average for larger banks in Venezuela. Fitch views
the bank's capitalization as tight given its exposure to unsecured lending and
is concerned that capital ratios could be pressured somewhat in 2012 due to
robust asset growth.
BBU's ample presence and leadership in retail markets contributes to its
diversified funding base. In Fitch's opinion, continued monetary base expansion
in real terms this year should result in low liquidity risk for Venezuela's
largest banks.
Given Venezuela's sub-investment grade rating and the lack of a consistent
policy regarding bank support, in Fitch's view, current interference with the
banking system could influence decisions that shareholders may face if BBU were
to require financial assistance, which, although possible, cannot be relied on.
BBU is the largest private bank with 12.47% market share in terms of assets at
end of Sept. 30, 2011, and has been the leader in many segments, especially in
the consumer and middle-loan market.
Fitch affirms BBU's ratings as follow:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor 'NF';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'A(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58-212-286-3844
Fitch Venezuela, Sociedad Calificadora de Riesgo, S.A.
Ave. Fco. De Miranda, Edif. Mene Grande II, Ofic. 23,
Caracas, Venezuela
Secondary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2621
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--Outlook 2012: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
2012 Outlook: Andean Banks