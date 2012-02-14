Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Banesco Banco Universal's (BBU) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', with a Stable Rating Outlook. A full list of BBU's ratings follows at the end of this press release. BBU's ratings balance its strong franchise, as well as its adequate liquidity and asset quality against its tight capital base and a volatile operating environment. A significant improvement in capital ratios could be positive for BBU's ratings. Negative action could stem from deteriorating capital and asset quality ratios in an environment of meager profits. Since peaking in 2009, BBU's impaired loans to gross loans ratio (NPL) improved to 1.23% at Sept. 30, 2011, still slightly higher than domestic peers (universal banks), but lower than international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated 'B-/B/B+'). Fitch views BBU's reserve coverage of total loans (2.33%) as tight in light of its larger share of unsecured consumer lending and the volatile operating environment. Fitch expects BBU's NPL ratio to remain low in 2012 given the favorable economic scenario. However, it could be pressured by government intervention in the private sector and the seasoning of credit portfolio expansion over the medium term. In spite of interest rate controls, BBU has consistently reduced its funding cost due to a dramatic shift in its funding structure, which has underpinned its net interest margins to a peak level in 2011, and along with a slower pace of provisioning, has benefited the bank's profitability that has recovered from its low level posted in 2009. Under the absence of new government intervention, Fitch expects that BBU's ROAA could get closer to 3% in the medium term, though it will remain low relative to local peers. BBU's costly operating structure compares unfavorably with local and regional peers. Fitch highlights, that in spite of BBU's efforts, a volatile operating environment, high inflation, and a larger burden of contributions to government constitute a barrier to enhance its efficiency. Since 2008, moderate asset growth, controlled cash dividends (33% average of net income), and better profitability steadily improved BBU's capital ratios, though these remain below the peer average for larger banks in Venezuela. Fitch views the bank's capitalization as tight given its exposure to unsecured lending and is concerned that capital ratios could be pressured somewhat in 2012 due to robust asset growth. BBU's ample presence and leadership in retail markets contributes to its diversified funding base. In Fitch's opinion, continued monetary base expansion in real terms this year should result in low liquidity risk for Venezuela's largest banks. Given Venezuela's sub-investment grade rating and the lack of a consistent policy regarding bank support, in Fitch's view, current interference with the banking system could influence decisions that shareholders may face if BBU were to require financial assistance, which, although possible, cannot be relied on. BBU is the largest private bank with 12.47% market share in terms of assets at end of Sept. 30, 2011, and has been the leader in many segments, especially in the consumer and middle-loan market. Fitch affirms BBU's ratings as follow: --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'A(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1(ven)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Pedro El Khaouli Senior Director +58-212-286-3844 Fitch Venezuela, Sociedad Calificadora de Riesgo, S.A. Ave. Fco. De Miranda, Edif. Mene Grande II, Ofic. 23, Caracas, Venezuela Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Committee Chairperson Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55-21-4503-2621 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --Outlook 2012: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria 2012 Outlook: Andean Banks