-- Goldman Sachs Capital Partners will acquire U.S. liquid asphalt
reseller Associated Asphalt Partners for about $400 million in cash.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' issuer credit rating to Associated and a
preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's secured term loan B and
delayed draw term loan facilities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Associated will generate
sufficient EBITDA and maintain debt to EBITDA below 4x.
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to U.S. liquid asphalt reseller Associated Asphalt
Partners LLC. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary issue-level rating of
'B+' and a recovery rating of '4' to the company's $170 million senior secured
term loan B and $20 million delayed draw term loan. The '4' recovery rating
indicates that lenders can expect average (30% to 50%) recovery if a payment
default occurs.
Our ratings on Roanoke, Va.-based Associated reflect its "weak" business risk
profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Associated is a reseller of
liquid asphalt in the eastern U.S. Ratings reflect potentially lower product
demand due to changes in roadwork expenditures in its service territory,
potential EBITDA margin compression in a declining crude oil price
environment, low profitability measures inherent to a wholesale commodity
business, and significant working capital requirements.
"While the industry's barriers to entry are low, we believe that Associated
maintains a good competitive position in its service territory due to its
long-standing relationships with its customer base and several key suppliers,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Grande.
The stable outlook on Associated reflects our belief that the company will
achieve EBITDA in 2012 that should result in a debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x,
excluding peak working capital borrowings. Higher ratings are unlikely at this
time, absent a transforming acquisition or a notably more conservative
financial policy. We could lower the ratings if liquidity becomes constrained
or debt leverage worsens above 4x, excluding working capital debt.