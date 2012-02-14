-- Goldman Sachs Capital Partners will acquire U.S. liquid asphalt reseller Associated Asphalt Partners for about $400 million in cash.

-- We are assigning our 'B+' issuer credit rating to Associated and a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's secured term loan B and delayed draw term loan facilities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Associated will generate sufficient EBITDA and maintain debt to EBITDA below 4x. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to U.S. liquid asphalt reseller Associated Asphalt Partners LLC. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary issue-level rating of 'B+' and a recovery rating of '4' to the company's $170 million senior secured term loan B and $20 million delayed draw term loan. The '4' recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect average (30% to 50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. Our ratings on Roanoke, Va.-based Associated reflect its "weak" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Associated is a reseller of liquid asphalt in the eastern U.S. Ratings reflect potentially lower product demand due to changes in roadwork expenditures in its service territory, potential EBITDA margin compression in a declining crude oil price environment, low profitability measures inherent to a wholesale commodity business, and significant working capital requirements. "While the industry's barriers to entry are low, we believe that Associated maintains a good competitive position in its service territory due to its long-standing relationships with its customer base and several key suppliers," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Grande. The stable outlook on Associated reflects our belief that the company will achieve EBITDA in 2012 that should result in a debt to EBITDA ratio below 4x, excluding peak working capital borrowings. Higher ratings are unlikely at this time, absent a transforming acquisition or a notably more conservative financial policy. We could lower the ratings if liquidity becomes constrained or debt leverage worsens above 4x, excluding working capital debt.