(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we downgraded Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander) to 'A+' from 'AA-', assigned a negative outlook, and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications when we placed it on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- Consequently, we are lowering the long-term rating on the bank's Chilean subsidiary, Banco Santander-Chile (BSCh), to 'A' from 'A+' and removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The stable outlook on BSCh reflects that if we were to downgrade Santander to 'A', the long-term rating on BSCh could remain at the same level. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Banco Santander-Chile S.A. (BSCh) to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on Dec. 13, 2011. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term rating. The outlook is stable. The downgrade of BSCh follows the downgrade of its parent Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; see "Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect). We consider BSCh a strategically important subsidiary for Santander, which owns 67% of the bank. According to our "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions" criteria, an entity that is classified as strategically important subsidiary for its parent, can be rated up to three notches above its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), subject to a cap of one rating notch below the group credit profile level. As a result, the downgrade of BSCh reflects the one-notch difference between it and the parent. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)