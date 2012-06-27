June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Markel Corporation's (NYSE: MKL) $350 million issuance of senior debt maturing in July 2022. MKL will use the proceeds of the issuance specifically to prefund the repayment at their maturity of the 6.80% Senior Notes due 2013 and for general corporate purposes, including the possible redemption of the 7.50% Senior Debentures due 2046. Consequently, MKL's pro forma financial leverage ratio (FLR), which excludes non-recourse secured subsidiary debt and FAS 115, of 25.8% at March 31, 2012 remains within ratings expectations and compared to 26.9% at Dec. 31, 2011. Both the new issuance and the debt to be redeemed will be outstanding for several months and the FLR will reach a peak of approximately 31%. MKL's debt-servicing capabilities remain ample due to solid operating company maximum dividend capacity and holding company cash position. Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's ratings include a material deterioration in underwriting or balance sheet strengths, and material underperformance of newly acquired businesses. Fitch's rating rationale anticipates consolidated GAAP operating leverage to remain below 1.0x and FLR to remain below 30%. Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's ratings include continued improvement in operating company capitalization along with GAAP operating EBIT to financing charges consistently above 8.0x, or a decrease in the target for maximum FLR to below 25%. Fitch assigned the following rating: Markel Corporation --$350 million 4.9% senior notes due July 2022 'BBB'. Fitch took no action on the following ratings which were affirmed on May 9, 2012 with a Stable Outlook: Markel Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 6.8% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2013 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB'; --$250 million 5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB'; --$200 million 7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB'; --$150 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 22, 2046 at 'BBB'. Associated International Insurance Co. Deerfield Insurance Company Essex Insurance Company Evanston Insurance Company Markel American Insurance Company Markel Insurance Company Markel International Insurance Company Limited --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'.