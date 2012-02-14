Overview
-- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar is continuing to explore strategic
alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which could include a sale of the
company.
-- Our 'B' rating on the company remains on CreditWatch, where it was
initially placed with negative implications on July 29, 2011.
-- The negative CreditWatch implications reflect the possibility of a
downgrade if resolution of the company's exploration of strategic alternatives
results in a weakening of its financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Feb. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., along with all
related issue-level ratings on the company's debt, remains on CreditWatch,
where it was initially placed with negative implications July 29, 2011.
Rationale
The continuing CreditWatch listing is based on the company's ongoing
exploration of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which
could include a sale of the company.
"Although the company has not made a decision to pursue any specific
transaction," noted Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniel Haines, "the
situation results in considerable uncertainty regarding Nexstar's business and
financial strategy."
We believe that a sale of the company, if pursued, could re-leverage the
balance sheet and cause deterioration in Nexstar's financial risk profile,
especially if the new owner is a financial investor. The company's loss of
three Fox affiliation agreements in 2011 and the reduced profit potential of
such stations as they operate as independent stations could hamper the sale
process, in our view. The discontinuation of the company's management services
agreement with Four Points Media Group Holdings LLC as a result of Four
Points' sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. will also lower Nexstar's
revenue and EBITDA. The acquisition of three stations in the second half of
2011 somewhat mitigates these factors.
Even if a sale of the company doesn't occur, we believe there is a chance that
Nexstar's financial investors could seek an alternate path to liquidity
through dividend distributions. ABRY Partners LLC and its affiliated funds own
a majority of Nexstar's shares, controlling about 88% of the voting power. In
addition, ABRY holds five of the company's 10 board seats.
We expect that Nexstar experienced a high-teens percentage drop in EBITDA for
full-year 2011 due to a sharp decline in political revenue. We believe this
will more than offset modest increases in fourth-quarter core revenue,
incentive payments received related to the sale of Four Points Media Group,
and further gains in retransmission fees. For 2012, we expect a strong
turnaround in revenue and EBITDA starting in the middle of the year, as
political ad revenue increases sharply before the presidential and
congressional elections. We expect core ad revenue to experience
low-single-digit growth, as it remains vulnerable to any further weakening of
the economy. Retransmission fees, which account for about 10% of revenue, will
likely continue to experience strong growth in 2012. We estimate that
Nexstar's EBITDA margin for 2011 was around 30% due to the lack of political
ad revenue, but will increase back to the mid-30% area during 2012. We view
the loss of the three Fox affiliations as an additional factor in the EBITDA
and margin declines, as higher programming costs will probably more than
offset any increase in local ad revenues.
In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011, Nexstar's revenue growth of 2% was
attributable to higher core ad revenue and retransmission fees, partially
offset by lower political ad revenue. Core national and local ad revenue rose
4% and 9%, respectively. EBITDA, however, declined 13% year over year because
of a 10% increase in operating expenses. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30,
2011, the EBITDA margin was 34%, up from 33% for the same period last year.
The improvement reflects the fixed cost structure of TV stations, along with
record political ad revenue in late 2010 and a recovery in core ad revenue.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Nexstar's lease-adjusted EBITDA
coverage of total interest expense was 2.0x, up from 1.8x in the same period
in 2010. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was still high, at 6.0x as of Sept. 30,
2011, down from 7.1x a year ago, as the company repaid more than $25 million
of debt and grew EBITDA significantly. We estimate that Nexstar's
lease-adjusted leverage rose to above 6.5x at the end of 2011, as the benefit
of 2010 political ad revenue ran off. Lease-adjusted debt to average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA remained steep at 6.4x at Sept. 30, 2011,
although it was down from 8.5x the previous year. We estimate that 2011
full-year EBITDA was higher than the 2009 level, so that the company's
lease-adjusted leverage on an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis
could decline to around 6x for 2012. We also estimate that lease-adjusted
EBITDA coverage of total interest expense will increase to 2.3x-2.4x for 2012.
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was good, at 31% for the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2011, but we expect this metric to deteriorate somewhat
over the next few quarters before turning around in the second half of 2012
during the next election ad cycle.
CreditWatch
In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we will evaluate the business and
financial strategies of the new owner if the company is sold, and will assess
the resulting financial risk profile. In the event the company is not sold and
the board announces it is no longer exploring strategic alternatives, we will
assess the company's financial performance, including the impact of any
changes in the network affiliations of its stations. We will also consider the
likelihood of a re-leveraging of the balance sheet in order to implement
shareholder-favoring measures.
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC
Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc.
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/--
Mission Broadcasting
Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating* 1
Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.
Secured First Lien BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating* 1
Secured Second Lien B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating* 4
Subordinated CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating* 6
*Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch;
however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially
changing in the future.