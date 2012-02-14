Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Marriott International Inc.'s (Marriott) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release. Positive Industry Fundamentals The affirmation reflects the continued solid recovery in lodging demand trends, despite the global macroeconomic risk environment. U.S. RevPAR grew 8.2% in 2011, according to Smith Travel. Fitch expects industry-wide U.S. RevPAR to increase 4%-5% in 2012, with Marriott growing in line with, or slightly better than, the industry average. Lodging demand will be supported by low U.S. supply growth of less than 1% in 2012-2013, well below the long-term historical average of 2.1%. The ratings incorporate Fitch's current macroeconomic outlook, given the highly cyclical nature of the industry. Fitch's sovereign team is forecasting annual U.S. GDP growth of 1.8% and 2.6% in 2012 and 2013, with world economic growth at 2.4% and 3% over the same time frame. Continued Focus on a Capital-Efficient Model Ratings consider Marriott's long-term focus on a capital-efficient, asset-light, recurring-fee business model. In November 2011, Marriott completed the spinoff transaction of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., its timeshare division. As noted when the transaction was announced, Fitch viewed it favorably with respect to Marriott's credit profile, due to the longer-term cash flow volatility and capital intensity of the timeshare business. Leverage Close to Target Levels Fitch expects management to remain committed to credit metrics in line with a 'BBB' rating. Pro forma for the timeshare spinoff, Fitch estimates 2011 lease-adjusted leverage was roughly 2.7 times (x), within Fitch's target of 3.0x for a 'BBB' IDR for Marriott. As expected, the company shifted capital allocation policies last year to focus on growth initiatives and shareholder-friendly activities, buying back $1.4 billion of shares in 2011. Fitch expects the company to maintain capital allocation policies within a target lease-adjusted leverage level of 3.0x, so a shift in financial policies above this range would be considered outside of current ratings. However, there is room in the rating for cyclical weakness or a leveraging transaction that temporarily brings credit metrics outside of the leverage target, as long as Fitch forecasts a return to lease-adjusted leverage of 3.0x or below within roughly 12-18 months. For a discussion and reconciliation of adjusted credit metrics and contingency risk for U.S. Lodging C-Corps, refer to Fitch's report, 'Inn the Footnotes,' dated Jan. 7, 2011 (link below). Liquidity Profile Marriott's liquidity position is supported by its revolving facility availability of $1.3 billion (less letters of credit and commercial paper outstanding) and its pro forma third quarter 2011 cash balance of $233 million. Fitch expects the company to generate free cash flow of at least $300 million in 2012, despite the potential for increased investment spending, providing some financial flexibility for continued share repurchase activity. Given the company's current leverage profile, Fitch does not expect any near-term debt reduction, so the ratings consider that Marriott will look to refinance both its 2012 and 2013 maturities. The company has $350 million in senior notes due June 2012 and $400 million in senior notes due February 2013. Marriott's 'F2' short-term IDR and commercial paper ratings reflect the company's 'BBB' long-term IDR, strong cash flow generation and liquidity profile. Further, the short-term and long-term IDRs are supported by the company's capital recycling business model, which provides solid financial flexibility with respect to discretionary capital outlays. Fitch has affirmed Marriott's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'; --$1.75 billion senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB'; --$1.6 billion of senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch, Inc. 33 Whitehall New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Shawn Gannon Associate Director +1-212-908-0223 Committee Chairperson Melissa Link, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0611 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Inn the Footnotes: Comparison of Adjusted Credit Metrics and Contingency Risk for U.S. Lodging C-Corps' (Jan. 7, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: Cross-Sector Lodging & Timeshare - The Penthouse View' (Jan. 19, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms Marriott's Ratings Following Announcement of Timeshare Spinoff Transaction' (Feb. 15, 2011) --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology 2012 Outlook: Cross-Sector Lodging & Timeshare -- The Penthouse View Inn the Footnotes: Comparison of Adjusted Credit Metrics and Contingency Risk for U.S. Lodging C-Corps