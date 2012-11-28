Overview -- We are affirming our ratings on Central Maine Power Co. (CMP), New York State Electric & Gas Corp. (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. (RG&E) based on the company's efforts to strengthen ring-fencing provisions. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- The affirmation follows today's downgrade of ultimate parent Iberdrola S.A. and Iberdrola USA to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The downgrade reflects that, despite Iberdrola's strategic focus on debt reduction, we believe that the group's improvement in credit ratios could be constrained by potential delays in tariff deficit securitization and the difficult macroeconomic and business environment in its key markets. The outlook is stable. -- CMP, NYSEG, and RG&E have all made filings with their respective public service commissions that seek enhancements to the current ring-fencing provisions, including the establishment of a minimum equity ratio tied to the ratemaking capital structure that would prevent dividends to the parent below that level. -- The negative outlook reflects a one in three chance that we could lower the ratings on RG&E if the company is unable to strengthen the current ring-fencing provisions. Rating Action On Nov. 28, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its ratings on RG&E, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating, the 'A' senior secured issue rating, and 'BBB+' senior unsecured issue ratings and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications where they had been placed on Oct. 15, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating action follows the downgrade on ultimate parent Iberdrola S.A. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and the removal of the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications on Nov. 28. We regard the U.S. utilities, which include CMP, NYSEG, and RG&E, as effectively under Iberdrola S.A.'s direct control, and none individually is a significant source of cash flow for the holding company. Our ratings on CMP, NYSEG, and RG&E therefore do not reflect significant support from Iberdrola S.A., but, without additional enhancement of the ring-fencing provisions, they are effectively capped at the rating on the parent. The U.S. utilities do not currently have sufficient ring-fencing measures in place to separate the ratings from the parent. Iberdrola USA is currently working with both the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) and Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) to add additional insulation measures at CMP, NYSEG, and RG&E. In September 2012, the company filed with the NYPSC a supplement to the pending internal reorganization petition, which seeks enhancement to the current ring-fencing provisions, including the establishment of a minimum equity ratio tied to the ratemaking capital structure that would prevent dividends to the parent below that level. In October, the company filed with the MPUC a petition to amend the minimum common equity ratio in its 2008 merger order in Maine. The company expects to have these measures in place in the first quarter of 2013. If the companies are able to put ring-fencing measures in place to sufficiently insulate them from the parent company, they would be able to achieve ratings separation and avoid a downgrade strictly because of the downgrade at the parent company. Absent any additional insulation provisions, the utility ratings would be lowered to that of the parent and continue to be capped at the parent ratings. The downgrade of Iberdrola reflects our view that, despite its strong emphasis on improving credit quality, Iberdrola's strategic plan for 2012-2014 could fail to improve credit ratios to levels commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating, including Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 20%. We believe that management is committed to reducing debt by EUR6 billion by 2014 through a combination of lower capital investments, asset disposals, tariff deficit securitization repayments, and positive free cash flows in all businesses. Nevertheless, our projections of flat EBITDA over 2012-2014 due to the tough fiscal and economic environment in Spain, as well as potential delays in the receipt of EUR3 billion of past tariff deficit receivables, lead us to expect that Iberdrola will sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 18%. We consider that Iberdrola has taken actions to reduce its exposure to Spanish country risk, which we now see as "moderate". The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Iberdrola will maintain ratios in line with the rating. Furthermore, if we downgrade Spain by one notch, the rating on Iberdrola would not be affected, given our view of its only "moderate" country risk exposure. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on electric utilities CMP, NYSEG, and RG&E on each company's stand-alone credit profile because their ultimate parent company, Spanish utility holding company Iberdrola S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), has assumed the debt of NYSEG's parent company, Iberdrola USA (BBB/Stable/A-2). We regard the U.S. utilities as effectively under Iberdrola S.A.'s direct control, and none individually is a significant source of cash flow for the holding company. Our ratings on the utilities, therefore, do not reflect significant support from Iberdrola S.A., but without sufficient ring-fencing measures, they are effectively capped at the rating on the parent. Our ratings on RG&E reflect an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. The profile benefits from the utility's low-operating-risk transmission and distribution (T&D) business strategy. The company's financial risk profile is "aggressive" in our assessment, and while it has improved, a sizable capital spending program could cause pressure. RG&E is primarily an integrated electric and gas transmission and distribution utility and has approximately 367,000 electric and 303,000 natural gas customers in the Rochester, N.Y., area. RG&E operates under regulatory agreements that provide for full and timely recovery of purchased electricity and gas costs, stranded costs, and authorized returns that have been in line with industry averages. While Standard & Poor's views the regulatory environment in New York as less credit supportive than in some states, RG&E has been able to reach a constructive multiyear settlement in its rate case filing, reducing the need for regular rate filings and ensuring cash flow stability. RG&E is currently operating under a three-year settlement effective through Dec. 31, 2013. The multiyear settlement, which includes several credit-enhancing recovery mechanisms, is essentially favorable for RG&E's credit quality because it should help it maintain cash flow stability. RG&E's financial risk profile is aggressive. As of June 30, 2012, RG&E generated $208 million in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) and had total adjusted debt of $871 million. For the same period, adjusted total debt to total capital was about 55%, adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 4.1x, and adjusted FFO to total debt was 24%. The credit metrics reflect the off-balance-sheet debt imputation of about $89 million resulting from a shortfall in pension and other postretirement liability funding. While the financial profile should benefit from the approved and proposed rate increases, the large capital spending program and need for external financing will place some pressure on the credit protection measures, necessitating a balanced funding approach. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Adequate liquidity supports our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on RG&E. The company's projected sources of liquidity, mostly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, mainly necessary capital expenditures and debt maturities, by more than 1.2x. RG&E's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with a limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management further support our assessment of its liquidity as adequate. RG&E has no maturities in the next 12 months. Iberdrola USA manages RG&E's liquidity, and each of the U.S. operating utilities is a joint borrower in a $600 million utility-only credit facility maturing in 2016 with about $527 million currently available. We base our assessment of RG&E's liquidity on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including FFO and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- Debt maturities over the next year are manageable. -- Even if EBITDA decreases by 15%, we believe net sources will be well in excess of liquidity requirements. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. In our analysis, based on information available as of Sept. 30, 2012, we assumed liquidity of about $340 million over the next 12 months, consisting of projected FFO and availability under the credit facility. We estimate the company could use up to $235 million during the same period for capital spending and working capital. RG&E's credit agreement includes a financial covenant limiting the consolidated debt-to-capitalization ratio, with which the company was complying as of Sept. 30, 2012. Recovery analysis We assign recovery ratings to first mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings that are notched above a corporate credit rating on a utility depending on the category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of 100% recovery for secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will persist. Under our recovery criteria, when assigning issue ratings to utility FMBs, we consider our calculation of the maximum amount of FMB issuance under the utility's indenture or other legally binding limitations relative to our estimate of the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders and management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, as well as any regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a corporate credit rating on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories. RG&E's FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+', reflecting our expectation for 100% recovery in the event of default, and an issue rating two notches above the corporate credit rating. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the one-in-three chance that we will lower the ratings on CMP if the company is unable to put sufficient ring-fencing measures in place to separate the ratings from parent Iberdrola S.A. If the company is unable to put sufficient ring-fencing measures in place at the U.S. utilities, we will lower the ratings to that of the parent company. Our baseline forecast shows adjusted FFO to total debt averaging about 20% and adjusted debt leverage below 50% over the near to intermediate term. We will revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to achieve its plan of strengthening the current ring-fencing measures in place. Based on the lower rating of the parent company and the negative outlook, we would not consider a higher rating at this time. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Methodology: Differentiating The Issuer Credit Ratings Of A Regulated Utility Subsidiary And Its Parent, March 11, 2010 -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Rating Actions On Spanish Power Utilities?, April 4, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative To From Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. Senior Secured A A/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1+ 1+