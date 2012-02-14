Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today confirmed its ratings on 32 bonds fully supported by a letter of credit
(LOC) due to the extension of the LOC expiration date for each bond.
Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things,
changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of
the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms.
The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings
Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global
Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard &
Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings
Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.
Primary Credit Analysts: Mindy Xu, New York (1) 212-438-2879;
mindy_xu@standardandpoors.com
Alexander Gombach, New York (1) 212-438-2882;
alexander_gombach@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Ekaterina Curry, New York (1) 212-438-1308;
ekaterina_curry@standardandpoors.com
Research Contributors: Simarpreet Minhas, Mumbai;
simarpreet_minhas@standardandpoors.com
Ranjit Joshi, Mumbai (91) 22-4040-2963;
ranjit_joshi@standardandpoors.com