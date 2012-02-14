OVERVIEW -- In our view, the impact of sovereign risks on Portugal's banking sector has increased following the downgrade of Portugal to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' on Jan. 13, 2012. -- Under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) criteria, we capture these increased risks via our assessment of credit risk in the economy and our economic risk score, one of the components of the BICRA. -- In addition, weaker profitability prospects that we see for the banking sector, which we believe are exacerbated by the difficult economic and operating environment, affect our assessment of competitive dynamics and our industry risk score, the other component of the BICRA. -- Consequently, we are revising our BICRA on Portugal to group '7' from group '5', after changing our economic risk score to '7' from '6' and our industry risk score to '6' from '5'. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Portugal to group '7' from group '5'. It has also revised its economic risk score to '7' from '6' and its industry risk score to '6' from '5'. RATIONALE The BICRA change reflects our view of increased sovereign-related risks for the banking sector following the downgrade of the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B) on Jan. 13, 2012. The higher sovereign risks we see are primarily captured in our reassessment of "credit risk in the economy" as "high risk" compared with "intermediate risk," previously, as our criteria define these terms. Consequently, we have revised our economic risk score to '7' from '6'. In addition, we have revised our assessment of the "competitive dynamics" for Portuguese banks to "intermediate risk" from "low risk." We believe that weaker profitability could threaten the industry's competitive dynamics, leading to our revision of the industry risk score to '6' from '5'. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Ireland, Iceland, Russia, Morocco, Bulgaria, Hungary, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. The revised economic risk score of '7' reflects the increased sovereign risks we see and have therefore incorporated in our reassessment of "credit risk in the economy" in Portugal. The change to "high risk" from "intermediate risk" follows our lowering of the sovereign rating and the higher sovereign credit risks we believe Portuguese banks now face. This is because of domestic banks' direct exposures to the sovereign in their loan and debt portfolios. Our credit risk assessment continues to reflect our view on Portugal's high private-sector debt (more than 150% of GDP) relative to income levels (GDP per capita is less than $35,000). Nevertheless, we consider that compared with peers Portugal has greater flexibility to manage household indebtedness because household financial assets account for more than twice their level of debt. We also factor in our view of the strong payment culture in Portugal and what we see as banks' fairly conservative underwriting standards. In addition, our economic risk score continues to incorporate our view that Portugal has "high risk" in "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances." Portugal faces a weak economic outlook, in our opinion. We think that austerity measures, agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the EU to correct fiscal imbalances and contain rapidly rising debt, will likely severely constrain Portugal's growth. We estimate that the economy will likely contract by 3.1% in 2012 and by 0.3% in 2013, after a 2% contraction in 2011. Portugal's relative wealth (GDP per capita was estimated at $22,485 at year-end 2011) only partly mitigates the economic challenges ahead, in our view. We consider that despite the absence of asset price bubbles in the real estate and equity markets, the Portuguese economy faces a high external imbalance (gross external debt approached 220% of GDP in 2010). In our view, the correction of this imbalance will weigh on the Portuguese banking system over the next two to three years. We anticipate that Portugal's access to foreign funding will remain closed over the medium term. As a result, we believe the banking sector will likely need to continue deleveraging, asset quality will likely deteriorate, and banks' profitability will likely remain very low over the next few years. The economic risk score is an input in our calculation of banks' risk-weighted assets under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework (see "Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010). Our revised economic risk score will likely lead to a decline in our RAC ratios for banks operating in Portugal, which could result in lower "capital and earnings" assessments for individual banks. Our industry risk score of '6' factors in our revised assessment of the "competitive dynamics" in Portugal as "intermediate risk." Profitability prospects for the banking sector appear very weak to us for the next few years, and we think this could threaten the system's stability. We expect the top Portuguese banks to keep reporting losses in their domestic operations in 2012. We believe that the persistent recessionary conditions will likely lead to higher credit charges in 2012 and 2013, at a time when deleveraging will likely constrain banks' revenues. We see a lower risk of soaring funding costs following new regulation from the Bank of Portugal that penalizes aggressive pricing of customer deposits in banks' regulatory capital ratios. Our assessment of "competitive dynamics" continues to benefit from our view of Portuguese banks' restrained risk appetite, reflecting their traditional business models. In addition, we believe that the presence of state-owned bank--Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.--does not introduce meaningful competitive distortions, despite its large market share. In addition, our industry risk score continues to reflect our opinion that the country faces "very high risk" in "systemwide funding" and "intermediate risk" in its "institutional framework." We see that the Portuguese banking system depends heavily on foreign funding. At a time when access to capital markets is effectively closed for both the sovereign and the banks, we view this reliance as the system's key vulnerability. Despite a gradual reduction in foreign debt since 2007, we estimate that Portuguese banks' net external debt still represented about 20% of domestic lending by year-end 2011. Portugal's regulatory and supervisory framework is in line with international standards, in our opinion. We believe banks in Portugal are subject to more conservative provisioning and capital rules than peers, particularly since the recent establishment of higher minimum core capital requirements. Over the past decade, and particularly during the two downturns suffered by the Portuguese economy, the banking system did not require meaningful financial assistance from the state. We classify the Portuguese government as "supportive" toward the domestic banking sector. We recognize the government's track record of providing funding and capital support mechanisms to the banking system in times of stress. That said, because of stress at the sovereign level, we anticipate that future support to the banking system will come from the EU and the IMF, within the framework of the recently signed support package. This program includes a EUR35 billion liquidity line, under which banks can issue government-guaranteed debt that can be discounted at the European Central Bank. It also includes a EUR12 billion solvency facility to be used, in case of need, to meet higher regulatory capital requirements. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. 