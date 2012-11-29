(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has become aware of, and corrected, an error in its Currency Advanced Rate Calculator (CARC) tool. Our ratings were unaffected by the correction. The tool is used as part of our assessment of unhedged or partially unhedged transactions that hold assets in one currency and issues liabilities in another. The CARC tool estimates a stressed currency advance rate for transactions which may have exposure to currency risk over time periods of less than a month. The error only affected a limited number of currencies and the currency advance rates it produced were more stressed than those CARC should have computed. We are correcting tables 10a, 10b, and 10c in the article "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," originally published on May 31, 2012, because the incorrect advance rates were also stated there. We are taking the opportunity to clarify some details in the criteria article, and full details of the changes are given in "What's Behind The Updates To The Counterparty Risk Criteria Framework And Related Criteria?," an article which was originally published on June 6, 2012, and is being republished with additional questions to cover the November update. The error in CARC has now been corrected, the tables referenced above have been updated and no ratings are expected to be affected. We are also publishing a criteria article that describes how we treat exposure to foreign currency risk that lasts less than a month in unhedged or partially hedged structured finance transactions (see "Stressing Foreign Currency Risk In Unhedged Or Partially Hedged Structured Finance Transactions," published today). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Stressing Foreign Currency Risk In Unhedged Or Partially Hedged Structured Finance Transactions, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012 -- What's Behind The Updates To The Counterparty Risk Criteria Framework And Related Criteria?, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Credit Rating Model: Currency Advance Rate Calculator, Aug. 18, 2010. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)