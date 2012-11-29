Overview -- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo) has completed all construction works and has shown a sustained improvement in its operational performance. -- ProjectCo's credit metrics have remained stable and, in our opinion, commensurate with a low investment-grade rating. -- We are therefore raising the long-term issue rating on ProjectCo's senior secured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. In line with our policy for investment-grade project finance debt issues, we are also withdrawing the recovery rating on the senior debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain its good operating performance and continue to deliver financial performance in line with our forecasts. Rating Action On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issue rating on the GBP352.25 million senior secured debt issued by the U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC (ProjectCo) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. The bonds maintain the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Syncora Gurantee Ltd. (not rated). According to Standard & Poor's criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the long-term ratings on the above issues reflect the SPURs. Rationale Today's rating action reflects the sustained improvement in ProjectCo's operational performance over the last few years. In addition to handing over the final remaining elements under construction, the project has continued to deliver solid operational performance and minimal deductions. Positively, the hard facilities management (FM) contractor, Spie Matthew Hall has improved its lifecycle planning processes and reactive maintenance, and refresh-painting costs are expected to remain close to or below the relevant caps. We understand that the council remains satisfied with the quality of the buildings and the standards of service provision. Financial performance has also remained in line with our expectations, and in our view, at a level commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. Based on our definition of the annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR), which excludes interest income, the project anticipates a minimum DSCR of 1.11x, between March 2029 to September 2030, and an average of 1.20x over the remaining life of the project. The project continues to rely on its change in law and debt service reserve accounts to meet its final debt payment in 2038. The 'BBB-' debt rating reflects the following credit strengths: no construction risk, solid operational performance, a relatively benign payment mechanism and a strong and highly creditworthy revenue counterparty in South Lanarkshire Council. These strengths are partly offset by an aggressive financial risk profile, and reliance on releases from the debt service and change in law reserve accounts to meet the final debt service payment in 2038. ProjectCo also runs the risk of exposure to the uncertainty of 30 years of capital-replacement costs. Furthermore, Projectco is exposed to reactive maintenance costs where the annual costs exceed GBP45,000 per year (indexed to retail price index ; GBP55,820 in contract year 2012/2013) and GBP54,000 indexed for refresh painting (indexed to RPI; GBP66,983 in contract year 2012/2013). Projectco maintains a budget for costs in excess of the cap. To date, such costs have been significantly below budget limits. Liquidity The project, in our opinion, maintains a strong liquidity profile with a six-month debt service reserve account which had a balance of GBP9.3 million as of June 2012; a three-year forward-looking major maintenance reserve funded at GBP1.5 million; and a change-in-law reserve of GBP6.6 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain stable operational performance and manage reactive maintenance costs within budget. We also expect that the project will continue to deliver financial performance in line with current forecasts. We could lower the rating if ProjectCo's financial profile or operating performance weaken to below our current forecasts. The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain stable operational performance and manage reactive maintenance costs within budget. We also expect that the project will continue to deliver financial performance in line with current forecasts. We could lower the rating if ProjectCo's financial profile or operating performance weaken to below our current forecasts. This could materialize, for example, as a result of deteriorating relationships between Projectco and South Lanarkshire Council or reactive maintenance costs rising above budget. In view of ProjectCo's reliance on its reserve accounts to meet the final debt service payment in 2038, we consider that an upgrade is unlikely absent a material improvement in its financial profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 2011 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Upgraded To From InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC Senior Secured BBB- BB+ Not Rated Action To From InspirED Education (South Lanarkshire) PLC Recovery Rating NR 2 