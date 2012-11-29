Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings maintains United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
and Continental General Insurance Company on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch
downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength for both companies to 'BBB' and placed
them on Rating Watch Negative on May 16, 2012. Under Fitch's rating methodology,
the strategic category for these companies is 'Limited Importance' as they are
in run-off.
The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative pending the results of an external
actuarial study performed on long-term care reserves that American Financial
Group (AFG) expects to be completed prior to the end of 2012.
The ratings could be downgraded further pending the results of the study, or
deterioration in RBC to materially below 200%, without commensurate capital
support from AFG.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The
issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Oct. 18, 2012).
Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended