(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 15 - The aerospace and defence, construction and IT industries provide the greatest scope for companies manipulating their revenues, warns Fitch Ratings. All employ long-term contract accounting under IFRS, which requires companies to make significant judgments about the stage of completion of multi-year projects and their likely eventual profitability.

This treatment robs analysts of one of the most valuable tools - cash focus - as cash payments are often justifiably not synchronised with accounting. Analysts should be on guard against heightened risk of accounting manipulation when analysing 2011's full-year results. The combination of three relatively strong quarters followed by a weak fourth quarter - and some expectation that 2012 will see improvement - gives companies a strong incentive to massage results for the final quarter.

Such manipulation need not involve any wrongdoing. But companies have plenty of scope to massage results within the rules. This can range from the obvious - such as presenting proforma or like-for-like results - to more subtle methods such as manipulating revenue cut-off, provisioning, capitalisation and consolidation. Where companies abide by the rules, they usually disclose what they are doing - so the diligent analyst should be able to spot any major manipulation.

The main things to look for include: changes in accounting policies; consolidation scope; year-end; unusual movements in accounts receivable and payable days; and cash-flows that reflect a far worse position than the income statement. Long-term contract accounting presents one of the biggest challenges for external analysts who are rarely able to get close enough to individual contract-level detail to effectively second-guess management's estimates. Serious manipulation - such as fraud - can be even harder to spot. These practices will have already made it past an auditor making it tricky for external parties to work out what is going on. The most effective technique for an analyst is to remain sceptical.

Common 'red flags' are companies that defy gravity - maintaining sales when all their competitors are weakening - or apparently cash-rich companies raising debt. The IASB's current proposed amendments to IFRS revenue recognition could materially change the way long-term contracts are accounted for, typically delaying revenue recognition until final delivery of the project. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)