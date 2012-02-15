(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings says that European pulp and paper companies will face headwinds in H112. The agency notes that while FY11 was quite positive for the sector, with improved sales and EBITDA, the trend significantly deteriorated in Q411, when falling prices for pulp and volume declines for certain paper grades put margins under pressure.

The negative price trend bottomed in January. However, despite a number of pulp producers having announced price increases effective from January 2012, these attempts have been largely frustrated by weak demand and a wait-and-see strategy from a number of large buyers. This means pulp prices increased only marginally since December and are still below the FY11 average (USD830/tonnes vs. USD950/tonnes for Northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK). In addition, industry softwood pulp inventories increased slightly in December. Pulp producers could therefore be forced to increase downtime during H112 to keep inventories under control and cope with weak demand. In the printing paper segment, demand remains low. The price environment is somewhat more favourable than in pulp.

The price increases achieved in H111 are holding up well, sustained by the several permanent capacity shutdowns closures (a total of 2m tonnes capacity of graphic paper closed in 2011). Although no price increase is expected in the short term, price stability is still good news. In contrast, demand remains weak, suffering from both a negative secular trend and the weak economic situation. The circulation trend for newspaper and magazines in Europe continues to be negative, partly due to the increasing penetration of online media. The advertising market (a major driver for publishing paper consumption) is expected to only grow modestly in 2012, but the share of publishing in total could reduce further.

Moreover, even the expected growth remains fragile, as advertising spending is highly correlated to economic trends and would reduce if there was further deterioration of the eurozone macroeconomic situation. Paper producers are reacting with capacity reductions and restructuring. UPM-Kymmene ('BB'/Stable) closed a further 320,000 tonnes magazine paper capacity in January and Stora Enso ('BB'/Stable) is restructuring its magazine paper business. However, these measures could be insufficient to reduce the demand-offer imbalance. Temporary downtime could also be necessary in H112 to avoid oversupply, impacting margins.

Despite the uncertain outlook and some headwinds, Fitch expects the ratings of European integrated pulp and paper companies, Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene to remain stable, as the companies have sufficient headroom in their financial metrics. Their ratings are supported by solid liquidity and leverage firmly in the current rating category. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)