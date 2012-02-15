(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings says that European pulp and paper companies will face
headwinds in H112. The agency notes that while FY11 was quite positive for the
sector, with improved sales and EBITDA, the trend significantly deteriorated in
Q411, when falling prices for pulp and volume declines for certain paper grades
put margins under pressure.
The negative price trend bottomed in January. However, despite a number of
pulp producers having announced price increases effective from January 2012,
these attempts have been largely frustrated by weak demand and a wait-and-see
strategy from a number of large buyers. This means pulp prices increased only
marginally since December and are still below the FY11 average (USD830/tonnes
vs. USD950/tonnes for Northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK). In addition,
industry softwood pulp inventories increased slightly in December. Pulp
producers could therefore be forced to increase downtime during H112 to keep
inventories under control and cope with weak demand. In the printing paper
segment, demand remains low. The price environment is somewhat more favourable
than in pulp.
The price increases achieved in H111 are holding up well, sustained by the
several permanent capacity shutdowns closures (a total of 2m tonnes capacity of
graphic paper closed in 2011). Although no price increase is expected in the
short term, price stability is still good news. In contrast, demand remains
weak, suffering from both a negative secular trend and the weak economic
situation. The circulation trend for newspaper and magazines in Europe continues
to be negative, partly due to the increasing penetration of online media. The
advertising market (a major driver for publishing paper consumption) is expected
to only grow modestly in 2012, but the share of publishing in total could reduce
further.
Moreover, even the expected growth remains fragile, as advertising spending
is highly correlated to economic trends and would reduce if there was further
deterioration of the eurozone macroeconomic situation. Paper producers are
reacting with capacity reductions and restructuring. UPM-Kymmene ('BB'/Stable)
closed a further 320,000 tonnes magazine paper capacity in January and Stora
Enso ('BB'/Stable) is restructuring its magazine paper business. However, these
measures could be insufficient to reduce the demand-offer imbalance. Temporary
downtime could also be necessary in H112 to avoid oversupply, impacting margins.
Despite the uncertain outlook and some headwinds, Fitch expects the ratings
of European integrated pulp and paper companies, Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene to
remain stable, as the companies have sufficient headroom in their financial
metrics. Their ratings are supported by solid liquidity and leverage firmly in
the current rating category.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)