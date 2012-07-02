July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co.'s (A+/Stable/A-1+) $7.0 billion cash acquisition of unrated
Amylin Pharmaceuticals will not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. On
June 29, 2012, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) and partner AstraZeneca PLC reached
agreement to jointly purchase diabetes specialist Amylin. The $7.0 billion cost
will be equally split between BMS and AstraZeneca, and both will share in the
profits and cash flow from Amylin novel diabetes treatments. We view this
transaction as a logical extension of the current BMS-AstraZeneca collaboration
on diabetes. They shared in the development costs and now share in the promotion
of Onglyza/Komglyze, members of the DPP-IV class of diabetes treatments. Another
co-developed diabetes treatment, Forxiga, has been recommended for approval in
Europe. U.S. approval has been delayed because of Food and Drug Administration
concerns. Financially, the additional borrowings needed to fund BMS' share of
the acquisition increase debt to EBITDA temporarily, but still within the range
that we consider characteristic of a modest financial risk profile.