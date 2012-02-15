-- We believe that there is an extremely high likelihood that the French
intercity structure of Greater Lyon will provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support for Sytral, Lyon's transport authority.
-- Under our base-case scenario, Sytral's high capital expenditure will
translate into a deficit after capital accounts that will be high until 2013,
and then decrease significantly.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term rating on Sytral.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Sytral's debt burden will
peak in 2013 and then decline.
Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its
'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on Sytral, the transport authority for the
French metropolitan area of Lyon. The outlook is stable.
The rating on Sytral reflects our opinion that there is an "extremely high"
likelihood that the French intercity structure of Greater Lyon (Grand Lyon;
not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for
Sytral in the event of financial distress. We assess Sytral's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) at 'aa-'.
We consider Sytral to be a government-related entity (GRE). Our view that the
likelihood of Grand Lyon providing extraordinary government support is
"extremely high" is based on our assessment of Sytral's:
-- "Critical" role for Grand Lyon, because of the economic, political,
and social importance of Sytral's public service assignment. This is one of
Grand Lyon's legally defined key responsibilities and entails financing the
infrastructures and operations of Lyon metropolitan area's public
transportation network. Like many other French intercity structures, Grand
Lyon has passed these responsibilities on to Sytral, entrusting it to provide
crucial transport services and investments for an urban community of 1.3
million inhabitants.
-- "Very strong" link with Grand Lyon, which supports Sytral jointly with
the Department of Rhone (not rated). This link is strongly underpinned by
Grand Lyon's tight supervision of Sytral's financial and strategic decisions,
especially while the plans for the electoral term are being drawn up. Sytral's
board has 26 members, 16 of whom are elected officials of Grand Lyon. However,
Grand Lyon's involvement in Sytral's day to day operations is fairly lax. Our
expectation of timely extraordinary support is also based on by Grand Lyon's
record of providing support to Sytral through annual statutory financial
contributions and guarantees on the bulk of its debt. We also factor in
Sytral's status as an "Etablissement Public Local Administratif" (EPLA),
which, we understand, means that Grand Lyon and, to a lesser extent, Rhone,
would be under legal obligation to ultimately assume Sytral's liabilities in
the event of its collapse. Sytral's status as an EPLA only contributes to our
assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support from Grand Lyon.
The stable outlook reflects our view that Sytral will make significant
investments over the next two years, thereby triggering a surge in financing
needs and a moderate increase in debt, which could peak at 208% of operating
revenues at the end of 2013 before falling to under 200% from 2014, under our
base-case scenario. Our base case also reflects our expectation that Sytral
will retain its "critical" role for and "very strong" link with Grand Lyon. We
expect Grand Lyon to continue providing Sytral with strong financial support,
especially in light of upcoming investments.
If Sytral successfully limits its financing needs compared with our base case
scenario, notably by self-financing its investments from 2013, we could
upgrade our view of its liquidity position, and then raise the rating by one
notch.
We think it unlikely that we would downgrade Sytral because of a deterioration
in its stand-alone creditworthiness. However, we would consider lowering the
ratings if its role or link with Grand Lyon significantly weakened, or if
Grand Lyon's credit quality significantly deteriorated.
We do not believe either scenario is likely at this stage.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers:
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44)
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.
Primary Credit Analyst: Bertrand de Dianous, Paris (33) 1-4420-7371;
bertrand_de_dianous@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Mehdi Fadli, Paris (33) 1 44 20 67 06;
mehdi_fadli@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contacts: Laurent Niederberger, Paris (1) 33 1 4420-6703;
laurent_niederberger@standardandpoors.com
International Public Finance Ratings Europe;
PublicFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com