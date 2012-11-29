Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Bocage Mortgages No.1 Limited (Bocage 1) following the issuer's decision to restructure the transaction. The restructuring includes the appointment of a back-up servicer, increased issuance of the non-rated variable funding note (VFN) and the termination of the basis swap. Fitch understands that the restructuring was initiated in order to comply with the new European Central Bank (ECB) guidelines on ABS collateral eligibility for refinancing purposes, which were published in June 2012. The new guidelines require ABS transactions used as collateral with the ECB to have servicing continuity provisions and prohibit any parties with close links to the transaction (i.e. the originator) to act as interest rate hedge providers. The originator notified Fitch that on 26 November 2012 the trustee gave its consent to the restructuring of the transaction to accommodate these guidelines. The issuer has appointed FinSolutia - Consultoria e Gestao de Creditos S.A. (FinSolutia, NR) as the back-up servicer. FinSolutia will take over the servicing activities within six months after a delivery of a servicer event notice. FinSolutia also performs a similar role in another Fitch-rated ABS transaction - Turbo Finance Plc. In Fitch's opinion, this arrangement reduces the servicing continuity risk in the transaction. In addition, the issuer has decided to increase the VFN notional amount by EUR20m and the available proceeds will be deposited in a liquidity account maintained with the account bank (Citibank, N.A., London Branch, 'A'/Stable/'F1'). On any interest payment date (IPD) that the cash reserve reaches its floor amount of EUR4.9m, proceeds from the liquidity account will be used to replenish the cash reserve up to its initial target. In Fitch's view, the appointment of a back-up servicer and the increase in the VFN are both positive for the transaction. On the other hand, the basis swap was terminated and the swap provider, Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') paid a swap termination fee of approximately EUR295,000 to the issuer. This payment was made on the restructuring date (27 November 2012) and will form part of available revenue at the next payment date. Fitch analysed the transaction with no hedging in place. The agency found the reserve fund and liquidity account available along with the build-up in credit enhancement since close has meant that the rating of the class A notes is not affected. The agency will continue to monitor the performance of the underlying assets, as well as the impact of the macroeconomic developments on the transaction. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.