Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is extending the period
for interested market participants to comment on its proposed methodology for
assessing when a guarantor's failure to honor a payment obligation under a
guarantee, or any other third-party obligation, would constitute a default and
how such a default would affect the guarantor's issuer credit rating.
The response deadline for written comments on the proposed criteria is now
March 23, 2012, to enable us to incorporate additional market feedback. Please
send your comments to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. Once the comment
review period is over, we will review the comments and publish the criteria.
Our proposal and specific questions are outlined in the article published Dec.
9, 2011, "Guarantee Default: Assessing The Impact On The Guarantor's Issuer
Credit Rating," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Request For Comment: Guarantee Default: Assessing The Impact On The
Guarantor's Issuer Credit Rating, Dec. 9, 2011
-- S&P Requests Comments On Proposed Methodology For Assessing The Impact
Of Guarantee Default On Guarantor Ratings, Dec. 12, 2011
Primary Credit Analyst: Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Paris (33) 1-4420-6663;
alexandra_dimitrijevic@standardandpoors.com
Additional Contact: Sovereign Ratings;
SovereignLondon@standardandpoors.com