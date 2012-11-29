(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On Nov. 27, 2012, CaixaBank S.A. announced that the governing
committee of Spain's Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) has
accepted its offer to acquire all of the shares the FROB holds in Banco de
Valencia (BdV) for a total consideration of EUR1.
-- In our view the terms of the transaction, which include the transfer
of riskier assets to an external company, the recapitalization of BdV before
the acquisition, and an asset protection scheme on a sizeable part of BdV's
loan book, significantly reduce the downside risk we saw to Caixabank's
financial profile.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on
Caixabank and our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on its parent company
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa).
-- The outlook remains negative reflecting that on Spain. It also
reflects our view that the difficult economic and operating conditions in
Spain could lead to a deterioration of Caixabank's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. and
its 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its parent
company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The outlooks
remain negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow Caixabank's announcement that the governing
committee of the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria (FROB) has
accepted its offer to acquire all of the shares the FROB holds in Banco de
Valencia (BdV) for a total consideration of EUR1.
The affirmation reflects our view that the acquisition will have a limited
impact on Caixabank's financial profile. This is thanks to the terms of the
agreement reached by Caixabank with the Spanish authorities, which include
BdV's EUR4.5 billion recapitalization before the acquisition, the transfer of
riskier real estate-related assets to an external company, and an asset
protection scheme on part of BdV's loan book. Specifically, the scheme would
cover up to 72.5% of any losses on BdV's small and midsize enterprise (SME)
portfolio and contingent risk portfolio (guarantees), once any existing
provisions covering these assets have been applied. We also note that the
acquired entity is small, as prior to the transfer of riskier assets, BdV's
loan portfolio accounts for about 7% of Caixabank's consolidated loan book.
The Spanish authorities have also agreed that holders of subordinated debt and
hybrids will absorb losses. Prior to the completion of the transaction, BdV's
real estate exposures will also be transferred to SAREB (Spain's "bad bank")
and will therefore not be acquired by Caixabank.
In our view, the terms of the agreement substantially mitigate the risk of any
potential losses resulting from the acquired assets. Consequently, the
agreement should help protect Caixabank's solvency and asset quality. In this
context, we anticipate that the acquisition will not significantly affect
Caixabank's capital position. This is also because we believe that the
potential losses that might arise from the remaining portfolio not covered by
an asset protection scheme would likely be covered by BdV's capital once it is
enhanced by FROB's capital injection.
In our view, the size of the acquisition is small relative to Caixabank's
consolidated balance sheet. Prior to the transfer of riskier assets to SAREB,
BdV's loan portfolio accounts for about 7% of Caixabank's consolidated loan
book. Moreover, on the date of the acquisition, once real estate assets are
transferred to SAREB, BdV's loan portfolio will reduce further.
We also think that the impact of the acquisition on Caixabank's funding
profile will be manageable, as we estimate that, following the asset transfer
to SAREB, BdV's deposits will almost cover its loans.
In our view, the transaction will not have any significant impact on
Caixabank's business position. We also think that the integration of BdV and
the completion of the restructuring to which the entity is committed will not
represent a significant managerial challenge for Caixabank owing to BdV's
relatively small size.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Caixabank primarily mirrors that on the long-term
rating on Spain. A downgrade of the sovereign would very likely trigger a
similar action on Caixabank as we rarely rate financial institutions above our
long-term sovereign rating on their countries of domicile due to the strong
connection between banks' creditworthiness and that of their country of
domicile.
The negative outlook also reflects the possibility that we could revise
downward Caixabank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP)--and hence lower the
rating--if the operating environment in Spain became even more difficult than
we currently forecast. We might also consider lowering Caixabank's SACP if the
bank's asset quality deteriorated faster than we currently anticipate and at
levels closer to the domestic banking sector average. We could also lower our
assessment of Caixabank's SACP if credit losses exceeded the bank's capacity
to absorb losses and impaired its solvency position, triggering a lowering of
its risk-adjusted capital ratio to a weaker level than we currently
incorporate in the ratings.
We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18
months. We could revise the outlook to stable if we revised our outlook on
Spain to stable, if economic and operating conditions in Spain improved, and
if Caixabank preserved its financial profile through the downturn.
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on la Caixa mirrors that on the
group's core operating entity, Caixabank. A downgrade of Caixabank would
trigger a similar action on la Caixa.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bb+
Business Position Strong [+1]
Capital and Earnings Weak
Risk Position Strong [+1]
Funding Above Average
Liquidity Adequate
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
CaixaBank S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Preferred Stock BB-
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B
Subordinated B+
Commercial Paper B
Caixa Preference Ltd.
Preferred Stock* BB-
*Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A.
