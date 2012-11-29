(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'A-' and 'BBB+' respectively. All
ratings are removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on 27
October 2009. The rating of ING Verzekeringen's hybrid debt has been upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries' Negative Outlook continues to reflect
the uncertainty on its prospective structure following ING Group's revised
announcement that it intends to fully dispose of its insurance operations by
end-2018. The Negative Outlook also reflects the uncertainties that the sale
will generate with respect to ING's insurance operations' franchise and business
position. Following the sale, the insurance operations will no longer benefit
from being part of a large bank-insurance organisation and will see reduced
diversification of risk and business as well as less financial flexibility.
Nonetheless, ING Verzekeringen's ratings continue to reflect its solid business
positions and geographical diversification. Capital adequacy is in line with the
current ratings and Fitch expects debt leverage to reduce, mostly due to the
proceeds from the disposal of insurance operations, including several Asian
subsidiaries expected to close in Q113.
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for ING Verzekeringen include a
weakening of the group's franchise or capital position, and absence of a
recovery in profitability. This would include a sustained drop in regulatory
capital to below 200% of regulatory minimum, and repeated earnings volatility in
the next few years. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if financial
leverage calculated by Fitch increases above 28%, material investment losses
develop or there is a weakening in the group's reserve strength.
The rating actions are as follows:
ING Verzekeringen N.V.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Hybrid capital upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
ING U.S., Inc (formerly ING America Insurance Holdings Inc)
Commercial paper guaranteed by ING Verzekeringen N.V. affirmed at 'F2';
Long Term IDR and senior debt rating are unaffected by today's rating action
Lion Connecticut Holdings
Senior unsecured notes, guaranteed by ING Group affirmed at 'A'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)