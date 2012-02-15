Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Latvia's USD1bn
Eurobond, with a coupon of 5.25%, due 22 February 2017, a 'BBB-' rating. The
rating is in line with Latvia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating, which has a Stable Outlook.
On 13 December 2011 Fitch affirmed Latvia's foreign currency and local currency
Long-term IDRs at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, and revised the Outlook to
Stable from Positive. The Outlook revision reflected a sharp deterioration in
the 2012 eurozone growth outlook and the global financing environment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Associate Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 (0) 20 5530 1189
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 15 August 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
