OVERVIEW
-- We have lowered to 'AA-' from 'AA+' our ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank
Deutschland's public-sector covered bonds. The ratings remain on CreditWatch
negative.
-- Following restructurings of the cover pool, we have reviewed the most
recent asset and cash flow information provided by the issuer and have
analyzed the cover pool management strategy. We understand that the issuer
intends to actively manage the cover pool at a level below the maximum
achievable covered bond rating. We expect that the level of
overcollateralization provided will only be commensurate with a 'AA-' rating,
all else being equal.
-- Our ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland's public-sector covered
bonds remain on CreditWatch negative, to reflect the current CreditWatch
negative placement on Dexia Credit Local, of which we consider DKD to be a
core entity. Furthermore, the CreditWatch placement on the covered bonds
reflects that we will closely monitor the management of the supporting
overcollateralization, as adverse management of this could result in negative
rating action on the covered bonds.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds.
However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under
review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be
affected as a result of this review.
July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA-' from
'AA+' its credit ratings on Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG's (DKD)
public-sector covered bond program and all related issuances. The ratings remain
on CreditWatch negative (see list below).
In recent months, DKD has actively restructured the asset and liability
profile of its covered bonds, with a view to reducing the asset-liability
mismatch (ALMM) risk. We have reviewed the issuer's restructuring by analyzing
the most recent asset and cash flow information provided.
Although DKD aims for a low ALMM risk and is potentially able to support a
higher rating on the covered bonds, we understand that, going forward, it
intends to manage the cover pool at a level below the maximum achievable
covered bond rating. We understand that the overcollateralization provided
will remain close to the level currently provided, and thus only commensurate
with a 'AA-' rating, all else being equal.
In applying our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we have found the ALMM risk to be
commensurate with a "Low" ALMM classification and the program categorization
to be "1"--resulting in a potential seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit
rating on Dexia Credit Local S.A. (DCL), of which we consider DKD to be a core
entity.
In step 4, we have determined the target credit enhancement required to
support the maximum potential uplift to be 8.61%. As of May 31, 2012, the
overcollateralization of 7.33% (based on Standard & Poor's adjusted reporting)
is below the target credit enhancement. In step 5, we have determined that the
current overcollateralization can only support an elevation of five notches
above the issuer credit rating on DCL--that is, the overcollateralization is
only commensurate with a 'AA-' rating level. We have therefore lowered our
ratings on the public-sector covered bond program and all related series to
'AA-'.
The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative. In principle, the issuer would be
able to mitigate a potential downgrade of DCL, as it has the ability to gain
further notches of uplift; however, we understand that the issuer currently
only intends to maintain the current level of support, which only is
commensurate with an uplift of five notches. Any negative rating action on the
parent would therefore also result in a downgrade of DKD's public-sector
covered bonds.
Furthermore, the CreditWatch negative placement reflects that we will monitor
the management of the risks the covered bonds are exposed to, and the
management of the overcollateralization to mitigate those risks. Adverse
management of the overcollateralization might (all else remaining equal)
result in a downgrade of DKD's covered bonds.
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term ratings
on DKD's public-sector covered bond program shortly after we have resolved the
CreditWatch placement on DCL. For the CreditWatch resolution, we will also
take into account DKD's track record of managing the overcollateralization of
the cover pool in line with the currently assigned ratings.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis
are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change:
Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs,"
published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of
public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation
assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit
enhancement levels. Furthermore, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used
Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit
enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in
this cash flow analysis are also under review.
This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our
future assumptions and methodologies used in our Covered Bond Monitor model
may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the
ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that
we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and
surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG
AA-/Watch Neg AA+/Watch Neg
Germany: German legislation-enabled public-sector covered bonds ("Oeffentliche
Pfandbriefe")