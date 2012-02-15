Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DECO 5 - UK Large Loan 1 plc's (DECO 5) CMBS notes, as follows:

GBP212.1m class A1 (XS0230364019) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP56.5m class A2 (XS0230658865) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP13.5m class B (XS0230659087) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is driven by the transaction's ongoing stable performance. Since the agency's last review in March 2011, the sole loan's underlying assets continue to perform as expected, with net rent largely unchanged. The loan is secured over three prime office properties located in central London, each of which benefits from a long lease to a strong tenant. The St James Street asset is located in London's West End and is wholly let to HSBC Bank plc (rated 'AA'/Stable/'F1+') until 2023. Tower Place is located on the eastern edge of the City of London, near Tower Bridge, and is 95%-let to Marsh & McLennan (rated 'BBB'/Stable/'F2') until 2028.

Finally, Northcliffe House is located in London's Midtown - between Fleet Street and Embankment - and is 98%-let to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer until 2021, with a break option in 2018. The loan's interest cover ratio is unchanged at 2.12x, which is indicative of the stable and long run nature of the underlying income stream. The interest-only term risk of the loan is largely mitigated by the strong performing Central London property market. This is reflected in Fitch's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 64.9%, against the reported LTV of 60.5% based on a 2005 valuation, which is a reasonably modest market value decline (6.3%) since the transaction closed. The loan matures in October 2012, while the legal final maturity of the notes is in October 2014. Despite the absolute size of the loan and the relatively short two-year tail period, given the quality and location of the underlying assets, Fitch expects the loan to successfully repay without loss.