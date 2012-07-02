July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its sovereign credit
ratings on Mexico (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency:
A-/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by the outcome of the presidential election.
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto led the PRI (Partido Revolucionario
Institucional) to victory yesterday in Mexico's presidential election.
Mr. Pena Nieto won with about 38% of the vote, according to preliminary
results from Mexico's electoral institute (IFE), with about 92.12% of the vote
counted. This brings the PRI back to power for the first time since being
ousted in 2000 after ruling for 71 consecutive years. Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador (PRD, or Partido Revolucionario Democratico) came in second with
almost 32% of the vote, ahead of the ruling PAN's (Partido Accion Nacional)
Josefina Vazquez Mota, who received about 25%.
Although the final results for the composition of Congress are not in, the
preliminary results indicate that the PRI did not win a simple majority on its
own--though it might have through its coalition with the Green Party (PVEM).
Of the six gubernatorial elections--plus Mexico City (Distrito Federal)--that
took place, PRI won three of them, including Jalisco, where it took the
gubernatorial seat from PAN, but PRD took Tabasco from PRI.
The preliminary results on the composition of Congress suggest the continued
need to negotiate across party lines, as has been the case in recent
governments. Back-and-forth negotiation between the administration and
Congress (and with the governors) limited the speed with which legislation
could move forward, even on somewhat non-controversial issues. And the
president could only garner support across party lines with compromise on
initial proposals.
All of Mexico's presidential candidates agreed on basic tenets of
macroeconomic policy, which Mexico's institutional framework backs, and on the
need to bolster the economy's growth prospects. However, disagreement exists
across and sometimes within parties about how to tackle challenging fiscal and
energy issues, some of which require a constitutional amendment (with approval
by two-thirds of Congress and the state legislatures.) This has and may limit
the speed and content of reform under the new administration. Widespread and
deep political and economic interests have limited momentum on passing reform
centering on Mexico's low non-oil tax base and budgetary dependence on oil,
oil sector mostly closed to private and foreign investment, inefficiencies in
state-owned oil company PEMEX, and lack of more broad-based competition in the
economy. Despite strong unification around Mr. Pena Nieto, PRI is a
heterogeneous party, with both more- and less-reform minded constituencies.
How long the party's members will rally around all of the president-elect's
proposals and the depth of reform he will propose both remain unclear.
During the campaign, there have been some encouraging signs about the Pena
Nieto administration's potential policy initiatives. We might see additional
detail outlined during the long transition period--the president-elect takes
office on Dec. 1, 2012. However, the new Congress takes office on Sept. 1,
2012, so the 2013 budget proposal and negotiation will have the first stamp of
the incoming administration.