Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated today that it will not take any immediate actions on the servicer rankings assigned to the five largest U.S. residential mortgage servicers following the recently announced and long-expected agreement between them, the U.S. government, and 49 state attorneys general. The $25 billion settlement addresses loan servicing issues, foreclosure practices, and process discrepancies involving the five servicers, which are all owned by Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Co. On Feb. 10, 2012, we announced that we do not expect the settlement to have a negative impact on the ratings assigned to these banks (see "U.S. Mortgage Servicers' $25 Billion Settlement Shouldn't Affect Ratings," published Feb. 10, 2012). Standard & Poor's maintains rankings on the residential loan servicing operations of all five banks involved in the agreement, and the rankings are in accordance with our published criteria. We have steadily monitored developments in the residential mortgage servicing space and have taken ranking actions as we deemed appropriate, including: -- On Nov. 16, 2011, we lowered our rankings on Bank of America N.A. (formerly known as BAC Home Loan Servicing L.P.) as a residential mortgage prime, residential subprime, subordinate-lien, and residential mortgage special servicer to AVERAGE. -- On June 22, 2011, we lowered our rankings on CitiMortgage Inc. to ABOVE AVERAGE as a residential prime and subprime loan servicer. -- On April 14, 2011, we lowered our residential loan servicer and subprime loan servicer rankings on Chase Home Finance LLC to ABOVE AVERAGE. -- On April 14, 2011, we lowered our residential mortgage servicing and residential mortgage subprime servicing rankings on Wells Fargo Home Mortgage to ABOVE AVERAGE. -- On March 12, 2010, we lowered our residential prime mortgage servicing and subordinate-lien servicing ranking to ABOVE AVERAGE and affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking for residential subprime servicing for GMAC Mortgage LLC. Standard & Poor's will discuss with the five servicers the terms of and the processes to comply with the announced settlement and incorporate these items into our reviews of the rankings. The servicers have been making changes to their practices and processes over the past few years and have implemented revised foreclosure standards, partly in response to various investigations and agreements. Some servicers may have already implemented certain items to which they agreed in the $25 billion settlement, such as establishing a single point of contact (SPOC) for borrowers and/or not pursuing a foreclosure when a borrower is being evaluated for a loan modification. We expect that servicing costs may increase primarily because the AG agreement requires the servicers to provide enhanced customer service to borrowers and implement additional controls. RELATED RESEARCH -- U.S. Mortgage Servicers' $25 Billion Settlement Shouldn't Affect Ratings, published Feb. 10, 2012. -- Bank of America Residential Servicer Rankings Lowered To AVERAGE; Outlook Is Positive, published Nov. 16, 2011. -- CitiMortgage Residential Mortgage Rankings Lowered, Off Watch Negative Following Foreclosure And Loss Mitigation Process, published June 22, 2011. -- Chase Home Finance LLC Residential Prime And Subprime Servicer Rankings Lowered To ABOVE AVERAGE; Outlook Is Stable, published April 14, 2011. -- Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Residential Prime And Subprime Servicer Rankings Lowered To ABOVE AVERAGE; Outlook Is Stable, published April 14, 2011. -- GMAC Mortgage Residential Servicer Rankings Lowered, Affirmed; Outlook Is Negative, published March 12, 2010. Servicer Analysts: Steven Frie, New York (1) 212-438-2458; steven_frie@standardandpoors.com Edward Highland, New York (1) 212-438-1287; edward_highland@standardandpoors.com Robert Mackey, New York (1) 212-438-1268; robert_mackey@standardandpoors.com Todd N Niemy, New York (1) 212-438-2494; todd_niemy@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager: Monica Perelmuter, Chicago; monica_perelmuter@standardandpoors.com