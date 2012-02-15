OVERVIEW -- We have taken recent rating actions on the underlying collateral to which 10 tranches are weak-linked. -- Today, we have therefore taken corresponding rating actions on these 10 tranches. -- We have also raised our ratings on two tranches as they have recently become weak-linked to their underlying collateral. -- These transactions are European synthetic CDOs. Feb. 15, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on 12 European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches. Specifically, we: -- Placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on four tranches; -- Lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; -- Lowered our ratings on two tranches; -- Removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on two tranches; -- Raised our rating on one tranche; and -- Raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on one tranche. For the full list of today's rating actions see "List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At Feb. 15, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions." Today's rating actions on 10 of these tranches follow our recent rating actions on the underlying collateral. Under our criteria applicable to transactions such as these, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on these dependent entities in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We have raised our ratings on two tranches following the recent end to the relevant credit observation period. After that date, the transactions are no longer exposed to the credit risk of the underlying reference obligors. The ratings on the notes have thus become weak-linked to the underlying collateral. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available at . RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Actions At Feb. 15, 2012 Following Dependent Rating Actions, Feb. 15, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- CDO Spotlight: Counterparty Risk In Structured Finance Transactions, March 7, 2005 -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: CDS Documentation, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Legal Analysis And Surveillance, Sept. 1, 2004 -- Criteria For Rating Synthetic CDO Transactions: Other Synthetic Structures, Sept. 1, 2004 Surveillance Credit Analyst: Nicola Dobson, London (44) 20-7176-3879; nicola_dobson@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Structured Finance Europe; StructuredFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com