Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2006-C23, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on four classes and affirmed our ratings on 13 other classes from the same transaction (see list). The upgrades primarily reflect increased credit enhancement levels due to deleveraging of the pool balance and improved performance of several of the top 10 loans, including the Prime Outlets Pool loan (8.2%), the 620 Avenue of the Americas loan (5.6%), the Hyatt Center loan (4.4%), and the Marriott - Irving, TX loan (1.5%). The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 17 ($211.0 million, 5.8%) of the transaction's 19 ($303.0 million, 8.3%) assets with the special servicer, and reduced liquidity support available to theses classes due to interest shortfalls. As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced net monthly interest shortfalls totaling $307,241, which reflected one-time appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) recoveries totaling $91,197. The shortfalls were primarily due to ASER amounts ($264,822, exclusive of the aforementioned ASER recoveries), loan interest rate modifications ($57,951), and special servicing and workout fees ($75,666). The net interest shortfalls affected all classes subordinate to and including class K. Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls will cause continued interest shortfalls for class M and the classes subordinate to it for the foreseeable future. We also expect that recurring interest shortfalls will lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to class M. As a result of our analysis, we lowered our ratings on classes M and N to 'D (sf)'. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-P and X-C interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. Our analysis included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.53x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 105.1%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.92x and an LTV ratio of 144.3%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 85.4% and 35.2%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude 17 ($211.0 million, 5.8%) of the transaction's 19 ($303.0 million, 8.3%) specially serviced assets, one loan ($4.0 million, 0.1%) we determined to be credit-impaired, and two defeased loans ($13.9 million, 0.4%). We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced and credit-impaired assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a trust balance of $3.65 billion, down from $4.23 billion at issuance. The pool currently includes 274 loans and 13 REO assets. The master servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., provided financial information for 94.5% of the loans in the pool, the majority of which was full-year 2010 (53.5%) or interim 2011 (38.8%) data. We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.34x for the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.53x and 105.1%, respectively, which exclude 17 ($211.0 million, 5.8%) of the transaction's 19 ($303.0 million, 8.3%) specially serviced assets, one loan ($4.0 million, 0.1%) we determined to be credit-impaired, and two defeased loans ($13.9 million, 0.4%). We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced and credit-impaired assets. We considered the recent expiration of a free rent period for the largest tenant at the property securing the 620 Avenue of the Americas loan ($205.0 million, 5.6%; discussed below) in our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio. To date, the trust has experienced $46.6 million in principal losses related to six assets. Sixty-three loans ($915.3 million, 25.1%), including three of the top 10 loans in the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. Sixty loans ($966.3 million, 26.5%) have reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 35 of which ($503.0 million, 13.8%) have reported DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $1.19 billion (32.8%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.23x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.41x and 107.3%, respectively. We considered the recent expiration of a free rent period for the largest tenant at the property securing the 620 Avenue of the Americas loan ($205.0 million, 5.6%; discussed below) in our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio. Three ($402.9 million, 11.1%) of the top 10 loans are on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below. The 620 Avenue of the Americas loan ($205.0 million, 5.6%), the second-largest loan in the pool, is secured by a 669,513-sq.-ft. office building in Manhattan. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.59x for year-to-date September 2011. Reported occupancy was 90.5% for the same period. According to the master servicer's comments, the low DSC is due to a free rent period associated with tenant NYC Union Building Services (249,833-sq.-ft.). The free rent period has since expired, and the tenant currently pays $38 per sq. ft., which we considered in our analysis of the loan. The Belmar loan ($125.5 million, 3.4%), the fourth-largest loan in the pool, is secured by an 813,357-sq.-ft., mixed-use center in Lakewood, Colo. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 1.08x as of year-end 2010. Reported occupancy was 93.0% as of June 30, 2011. According to the master servicer, the low DSC is due to a decrease in base rent and concessions for existing retail tenants. The InterContinental Hotel - Kansas City, MO loan ($72.3 million, 2.0%), the sixth-largest loan in the pool, is secured by a 366-room, full-service hotel in Kansas City, Mo. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 1.19x as of the trailing-12-months ended September 2011. Reported occupancy was 65.5% as of the same period. According to the master servicer, the low DSC is due to the loan payments converting to principal and interest payments (from interest-only) in March 2011. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, 19 ($303.0 million, 8.3%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, CWCapital Asset Management LLC (CWCapital). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: 13 ($122.1 million, 3.3%) are real estate-owned (REO), one ($24.3 million, 0.7%) is in foreclosure, two ($30.6 million, 0.8%) are three or more months delinquent, two ($80.5 million, 2.2%) are less than one month delinquent, and one ($45.5 million, 1.25%) is current. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $84.4 million were in effect for 15 of the specially serviced assets. The three largest specially serviced assets are as follows: The 3500 Maple loan is the largest loan with the special servicer, and has a trust balance of $46.4 million (1.3%) and total exposure of $46.7 million. The loan is secured by a 376,862-sq.-ft. office building in Dallas. The loan was transferred to CWCapital on Nov. 9, 2011, for imminent monetary default. The reported payment status of the loan is late, but less than one month delinquent. CWCapital is currently reviewing the loan file to determine a workout strategy. The most recent reported DSC and occupancy were 1.08x and 85.0%, respectively, as of year-end 2010. The Highland and Lodge Pool loan is the second-largest loan reported as being specially serviced as per the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report. The loan has a trust balance and total exposure of $45.5 million (1.3%). The loan is secured by two multifamily properties totaling 918 units in Overland Park, Kan. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 19 2010, due to imminent default. The reported payment status of the loan is current. According to both the master and special servicer, the loan was modified, extended, and returned to the master servicer on Nov. 17, 2011, and will be reflected in the February 2012 trustee remittance report. The most recent reported DSC and occupancy were 1.52x and 95.0%, respectively, as of year-to-date September 2011. The Monteverde Apartments loan is the third-largest asset with the special servicer, and has a trust balance of $37.6 million (1.0%) and total exposure of $42.1 million. The collateral is a 435-unit multifamily property in Phoenix. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on April 22, 2009, due to imminent monetary default, and the asset became REO on Oct. 8, 2009. Recent financial reporting information was not available. A $13.1 million ARA is in effect against the asset. We expect a significant loss upon the resolution of this asset. The 16 remaining assets with the special servicer have individual balances that represent less than 1.0% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $71.3 million are in effect against 14 of these assets. We estimated losses for the 16 assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 47.5%. According to the master servicer, nine loans totaling $380.7 million (9.0% of initial pool balance) were previously with the special servicer and have since been returned to the master servicer. Pursuant to the transaction documents, the special servicer is entitled to a workout fee that is 1.0% of all future principal and interest payments if the loans perform and remain with the master servicer. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria, and the analysis is consistent with our rating actions. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATINGS RAISED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C23 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-4 AAA (sf) AA- (sf) 33.51 A-5 AAA (sf) AA- (sf) 33.51 A-1A AAA (sf) AA- (sf) 33.51 RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C23 Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) J B- (sf) B (sf) 4.38 K CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) 2.93 M D (sf) CCC- (sf) 2.06 N D (sf) CCC- (sf) 1.62 RATINGS AFFIRMED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C23 Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-PB AAA (sf) 33.51 A-M A- (sf) 21.91 A-J BBB- (sf) 14.38 B BB+ (sf) 13.36 C BB (sf) 11.91 D BB- (sf) 10.90 E B+ (sf) 10.03 F B+ (sf) 8.87 G B+ (sf) 7.42 H B (sf) 5.97 L CCC- (sf) 2.64 X-P AAA (sf) N/A X-C AAA (sf) N/A N/A-Not applicable. 