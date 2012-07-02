(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Masisa S.A. (Masisa) ratings as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'; --National scale rating of Bond Line No. 355, No. 356, No. 439, No. 440 and No. 560 at 'A-(cl)'; --Short-term rating at 'F1(cl)'; --Equity rating at 'Level 2'. --Long term national scale rating at 'A- (cl)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Masisa's ratings reflect its sound business position within Latin America as a leading producer of wood boards, with operations in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, and Mexico with 3.0 million of cubic meters installed capacity. The company also has a strong presence in other markets throughout Latin America due to its Placacentro retail stores and commercial offices in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, and exports to countries outside the region such as the United States and Asia. The ratings further incorporate Masisa's ownership of 224,000 hectares of plantations in South America, which along with its forestry land, had an accounting value of USD965 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings also factor in difficult operating environments of Venezuela and Argentina. Combined these markets represented 50% of Masisa's consolidated EBITDA during 2011. Challenges in these markets include non-stable currencies, political interference as well as foreign currency transference risk. Masisa's net leverage is moderate with a net debt/EBITDA of 3.5 times (x) as of March 31, 2012, in line with the average of last five years. Margins Under Pressure but Improving During the First Quarter of 2012: The company's EBITDA margin decreased to 16.6% as of December 2011 from 20.6% as of December 2010, in-line with competitive pressures in Brazil -especially in the MDF segment- making it difficult to raise prices to cope with higher resins and wood costs; as well as high energy costs in Chile. Masisa supplemented its cash flows with additional standing wood sales of USD 25 million for the year to partially offset these pressures. During the first quarter of 2012 demand remained sound, with the exception of Venezuela. Masisa's operational performance during the first quarter of 2012 benefitted from lower resin costs, a decrease of energy costs in Chile, positive pricing actions across markets, efficiencies at the Montenegro MDP plant and the start-up of the new MDP plant in Chile during October 2011. During the LTM period ending March 31 2012, Masisa generated USD 216 million of EBITDA. For year-end 2011, Masisa's EBITDA reached USD 207 million, slightly below USD 209 million during 2010. Masisa experienced a 22% sales increase for its boards during 2011 due to higher volumes and better prices. Adequate Debt Levels: Masisa's higher debt position as of the end of the first quarter 2012 is primarily due to the appreciation of the Chilean peso against the dollar during the period and its effect over local currency denominated debt. As of March 31, 2012 Masisa had USD 899 million of consolidated debt and USD 137 million of cash and marketable securities, resulting in USD 762 million net debt, slightly above USD 716 million as of Dec. 31 2011. Masisa maintains a 100% hedge of local currency fluctuation against the dollar. As of March 2012, USD 635 million, or 70% of consolidated debt, is in the long term. The long-term debt consisted of USD 336 million bonds; USD 278 million bank debt. Manageable Liquidity Profile: Masisa is expected to meet short-term debt maturities with a combination of cash on hand and debt refinancing. As of March 2012, Masisa's consolidated debt maturities due in 2012 amounted to USD 234 million. Masisa is in the process of registering two bond lines in the SVS, each one for CLF 2 million, but together the bond programs issued under the lines can not exceed CLF 2 million (approximately USD 100 million). Masisa is not expected to take on additional debt, other than for refinancing. Significant Capex Program During 2011 and 2012: During 2011 Masisa invested USD100 million (on a gross basis), mainly corresponding to the last phase of the MDP plant in Chile (USD 28 million) and forestry investments (near USD 40 million), among others. At the same time it sold the remaining 25% participation in an OSB plant in Brazil to Lousiana Pacific for approximately USD 24 million. Net capex was USD 77.5 million. Masisa is expected to invest an additional USD 120 million during 2012, with the industrial business accounting for USD 73 million of net capex followed by forestry investments around USD 47 million. Industrial investments include a new melamine line in Ponta Grossa Brazil, with 140,000 cubic meters operational capacity, and a new melamine line in Cabrero industrial complex, in Chile with 125,000 cubic meters capacity. Stable Performance Expected for Remainder of 2012 During 2012 Masisa is expected to generate between USD 215 to USD 220 million of EBITDA. Chile and Brazil should remain the most important markets for the company, together representing approximately 50% of consolidated EBITDA. Venezuela and Argentina continue to be relevant markets; accounting for nearly 50% of Masisa's consolidated EBITDA. Masisa's EBITDA should benefit from an increase in production of the MDP plant in Brazil as well as the start of production at the MDP plant in Chile. Masisa should be able to maintain net debt levels around USD 740 million and a net debt/EBITDA ratio around 3.5x, given its capex program of USD 120 million for 2012. Negative rating actions could occur if debt levels increase, operating cash flow weakens, or the political environment in Argentina or Venezuela deteriorates further. Positive rating action could be triggered if Masisa is consistent in debt reduction and improvement of its credit metrics. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)